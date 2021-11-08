Record-breaking runs for Elgin Park Orcas at B.C. Cross-Country Championships

Members of Elgin Park Secondary’s senior boys cross-country team celebrate after winning the overall team title at BC High School Cross-Country Championships at Vancouver’s Jericho Park Nov. 6. (Contributed photo)

It was a wet, muddy day along the trails at Vancouver’s Jericho Park Saturday, but the weather wasn’t enough to slow down the Elgin Park Orcas, as the South Surrey school’s runners cruised to podium finishes at BC High School Cross-Country Championships.

As a team, Elgin Park finished atop the standings at the senior boys level – breaking the provincial record for lowest team score along the way. For team scoring, the top four finishers from each school are combined, with the lowest aggregate score winning. Elgin’s score of 25 was “the lowest score since the inception of the race” Elgin coach Joshua Weiss told Peace Arch News Monday – six better than the 31 points scored by McPherson Park Secondary in 1970.

Individually, they were led by junior-aged Connor Nichol, who won the five-km senior boys race in a time of 16 minutes, three seconds, which was 17 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, Tion McLeish of St. Michael’s University School in Victoria.

A week earlier, Nichol placed second at South Fraser Championships, which were held at Crescent Park. He finished behind only Semiahmoo runner Caiden Lee, who was third at provincials, just six seconds back of McLeish.

As a team, Semiahmoo was fourth overall among senior boys squads.

Three of the top four finishers – Nichol, Lee and L.A. Matheson’s Yemane Mulugeta, who finished fourth – are also members of the Semiahmoo Peninsula’s Ocean Athletics Track and Field Club.

The other three runners that contributed to Elgin’s record-breaking senior boys score were James Hodgson, who was fifth; Kaelem Dumont, who was ninth and Isaac Baker, who was 10th.

Elgin Park’s other highlight Saturday came in the four-km junior girls race, where Maelle Hodgson put forth a effort that Weiss could only describe as “dominant.”

Hodgson ran the circuit in a blistering 17:06, which was 47 seconds faster than the second-place runner, Alexa Dow.

In the senior girls five-km race, Fleetwood Park’s Viviani Li was the fastest Surrey runner, finishing seventh in a time of 19:15, while Earl Marriott’s Hayley Issel was right behind her, in eighth.

In the para race, White Rock Christian Academy’s Bennett Rehman was first, in a time of 10:36.

The junior boys race, meanwhile, was won by Pacific Academy’s Max Holmes, who finished in a time of 15:49 – 14 seconds faster than second-place finisher Elijah Headley of Maple Ridge.



