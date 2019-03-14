Record-breaking meet for White Rock Divers member

Mattias Frohloff leads South Surrey-based team to podium finishes at Victoria diving competition

White Rock Divers member Mattias Frohloff (right) broke three records at a Victoria meet earlier this month. (Contributed photo)

The White Rock Divers aren’t wasting any time finding the podium in the early stages of the competitive diving season.

Members of the South Surrey-based club fared extremely well on the boards and platforms in Victoria earlier this month, at the Marc LePoole Sting event held March 7-10. A news release sent to Peace Arch News on behalf of head coach/club founder Bev Boys described the meet as being full of “amazing dives and a strong showing from our group.”

Leading the way in Victoria was Mattias Frohloff, 10, who placed first in all three of his events in the boys ‘D2, 11-and-under’ division. On the five-metre platform, he achieved a score of 285.6 points, which not only secured him the gold medal but also broke a Sting meet record.

• READ ALSO: White Rock Divers qualify for national championships

• READ ALSO: ‘This is what I do’ says White Rock Divers founder

The young diver’s record-setting weekend didn’t end there, either. Frohloff also broke meet marks in both the one-metre and three-metre springboard competitions, and was named the top male diver of the competition for his efforts. The Grade 5 student also achieved enough national qualifier points to make him eligible to compete at junior development nationals this July in Saskatchewan.

Joining Frohloff in Saskatchewan this summer will be White Rock Divers teammates Leighton Reynolds and Amelia Semple, both of whom also had strong showings in Victoria.

Reynolds, competing in the ‘D1, 10-and-under’ division, was first in his platform event, while also placing second on the one-metre board and fourth on the three-metre.

Meanwhile, Semple – competing in the girls ‘D2, 11-and-under’ competition – reached the podium three times, after a second-place finish on the one- and three-metre boards, and a third-place dive on the platform.

Other White Rock Divers results at the Sting meet included Miami James, who was third in the one- and three-metre competitions in the girls ‘D1, 10-and-under’ division, and Daniela Iasinska, who was first in platform, fourth on one-metre and fifth on three-metre in the same age division.

In the ‘A’ girls (16 year old) division, Jessie Nowotny earned top-10 finishes in both the one- and three-metre events; Helene Synnott was 14th in one-metre; Celia Galvez Aranda was 17th on both springboards and 12th on platform.

In the ‘B’ boys (14-15 years old) division, Carter Baker had top-10 dives in both springboard disciplines; Curtis Frohloff was ninth in one-metre and 13th on the three-metre; and Jayden Poole, competing in the ‘A’ boys division, was seventh on the platform.

The team will now return to training until May, when summer provincials are held in Victoria.


