Quidditch players in action, in a photo posted to Quidditch Canada’s website. (Photo: Ben Holland/quidditchcanada.com)

Quidditch teams to play ‘Harry Potter’-inspired sport in Surrey at regional tourney

Western Canadian championship coming to Hjorth Road Park in November

A park in Surrey is set to host Quidditch Canada’s Western Regional Championship.

The seven-team tournament will be played at Hjorth Road Park on the weekend of Nov. 9-10, for a berth at nationals in Edmonton next spring.

The full-contact sport is based on the fictional game played in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books and movies.

Quidditch Canada is the umbrella organization for 600 players on 22 teams across the country.

The Western Regionals were last played in Surrey in 2016, at Sullivan Heights Park, and news of the upcoming event at Hjorth Road Park was announced in August of 2018, following a successful bid by the City of Surrey.

“This is a unique opportunity for us to host a growing sport with a dedicated community of players,” then-mayor Linda Hepner said at the time. “It is also a chance to showcase the game to those not familiar with it and hopefully inspire a few to take up this fun and inclusive sport.”

Team registration for the tournament has now closed.

“We have a team from Victoria, two from Edmonton, teams from SFU and UBC and also two community teams from Vancouver,” said Jessica Pickering, tournament director.

“We’d really like to get a team started in Surrey,” she added, “and maybe that’s just a case of people not realizing quidditch is a sport they can play.”

Quidditch Canada was created in 2014 to “lead, promote and advance the sport of quidditch in Canada,” according to a post at quidditchcanada.com.

The website includes a “How to Play” section, info about the national team program and details about how to become a “snitch” runner, a third-party athlete/game official who is released onto the pitch after 17 minutes of game time.

At the event in Surrey, spectator admission is by donation.

“We get a lot of parents with kids and spectators who have a lot of questions and want to see this sport played,” Pickering said. “They have a vision of players flying 60 feet through the air and obviously the players don’t do that, they’re running with broom sticks, so this does generate a lot of interest.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey runners land on podium at South Fraser cross-country championships

Just Posted

How Surrey’s five ridings were won

The total number of electors was 394,193, with a voting turnout on election day of 241,855

Surrey Traffic Court opens for business on Nov. 4

The Surrey provincial courthouse is located at 14340 57th Ave.

Surrey staff propose King George Boulevard land use plan

It would be for the area between Highway 10 and 68th Avenue

Quidditch teams to play ‘Harry Potter’-inspired sport in Surrey at regional tourney

Western Canadian championship coming to Hjorth Road Park in November

VIDEO: Smartphone app to help Delta police during mental health calls

HealthIM app helps turn officers’ observations into clinical language for medical staff to interpret

VIDEO: Youths from foster care system call on province for more action

Group protesting in Victoria would like to see better supports for youths aging out of system

B.C. sheriffs need better firearms, use of force training: auditor general

The sherif service launched a plan to better train and retain staff in 2017

Cold front to bring rain, wind gusts to Lower Mainland

Gusts of up to 80 kilometres are expected in western reaches

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Canada’s top court agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal on aboriginal hunting rights

Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada

Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

More than one-quarter of professionals always go to the office with cold or flu symptoms

What’s happening: week of Oct. 24

Events and community listings for North Delta

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg stops in Kamloops

Thunberg and her family travelled to Vancouver from Edmonton

B.C. dog trainer who slammed dog into concrete loses 4 pets

Glen Zeller is a dog trainer in Vancouver who operates DogTalk

Most Read