Quidditch Canada’s Western Regional Championship flies into Surrey

Surrey is playing host to Quidditch Canada’s Western Regional Championships this weekend.
The two-day event is at Hjorth Road Park Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 9 and 10).
Quidditch is the real-life, full-contact sport based on the fictional game in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series.
The tournament will see western teams competing for a spot in the national championships in Edmonton in the spring.
More to come.
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter