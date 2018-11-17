Montreal Canadiens’ Jeff Petry (26) checks Vancouver Canucks’ Brendan Leipsic (9) during second period NHL hockey action in Vancouver on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Price makes 36 saves as Habs edge Canucks 3-2

Late goal lifts Montreal past Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Jonathan Drouin’s late-game power-play goal led the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks Saturday.

Drouin buried the puck with less than three minutes to go, just seconds after Vancouver defenceman Michael Del Zotto was booked for interference.

The Canucks have now lost their last five games.

Tomas Tatar and Andrew Shaw also scored for the Canadiens (11-6-3), while Del Zotto and Elias Pettersson responded for the Canucks (10-10-2).

Carey Price stopped 36-of-38 shots for Montreal and Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves.

Despite a flurry of early chances, the first goal of the evening didn’t come until midway through the second frame.

Habs defenceman Jeff Petry collected the puck in his own end and sliced it up the ice to Tatar. The left winger calmed the bouncing rubber, then sailed it up over Markstrom’s shoulder and into the net.

Tatar now has 17 points and six goals in his last six games.

Del Zotto evened the score with less than four minutes to go in the period, tapping the puck in from the side of the net.

It was the first goal of the year for the Vancouver defenceman.

RELATED: Road-weary Canucks thumped 6-2 by Wild

Pettersson put the Canucks up midway through the third, rocketing a slapshot past Price on Vancouver’s fourth power play of the night.

The 20-year-old rookie has been an offensive juggernaut for Vancouver, tallying 18 points in his first 16 NHL games.

The Canucks couldn’t hang on to the lead for long, though.

Less than two minutes after Pettersson scored, the puck bounced off Shaw and into Vancouver’s net.

Max Domi was credited with an assist, extending his scoring streak to 13 points in nine games. He leads Montreal with 24 points on the season.

Both the Canucks and Habs will be back in action on Monday, with Vancouver hosting the Winnipeg Jets and the Washington Capitals visiting Montreal.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

 

Montreal Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher, left, reaches for the puck in front of Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom, of Sweden, during second period NHL hockey action in Vancouver on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Previous story
Canada defeats Germany 29-10 in repechage, moves step closer to Rugby World Cup

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey hair salon joins sustainability initiative

Hair can be used to create boom to clean up oil spills: Green Circle Salons

White Rock breaks temperature record

B.C. city was the hottest in all of Canada

After nearly 100 years in the field, Cloverdale farm recognized for agricultural leadership

Surrey Board of Trade awards Heppell’s Potato Corp with leadership award

First look at Cloverdale Athletic Park’s future field house

Field house part of $5.8-million revitalization project

‘Sophisticated’ mail theft, fraud operation uncovered in Cloverdale, say RCMP

Three have been arrested, charges have yet to be laid

Trudeau offers to help Pacific islands face climate change impact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the leaders from the Pacific island nations on Saturday during the APEC Summit in Papua New Guinea

Price makes 36 saves as Habs edge Canucks 3-2

Late goal lifts Montreal past Vancouver

BC Minister of Agriculture loses stepson to accidental overdose

Lana Popham announces death of her 23-year-old stepson, Dan Sealey

Canadian military’s template for perfect recruits outdated: Vance

Gen. Jonathan Vance, the chief of defence staff says that the military has to change because the very nature of warfare is changing, particularly when it comes to cyber-warfare

‘Toxic’ chosen as the Word of the Year by Oxford Dictionaries

Other top contenders for 2018 include ‘gaslighting’ and ‘techlash’

RCMP bust illegal B.C. cannabis lab

Marijuana may be legal but altering it using chemicals violates the Cannabis Act

1 woman dead, man in hospital after ‘suspicious’ crash: police

Homicide investigators and Burnaby RCMP are investigating the fatal collision

Canada defeats Germany 29-10 in repechage, moves step closer to Rugby World Cup

Hong Kong needs a bonus-point win over Canada — scoring four or more tries — while denying the Canadians a bonus point

Avalanche Canada in desperate need of funding

The organization provides avalanche forecasting for an area larger than the United Kingdom

Most Read