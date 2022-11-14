PODCAST: Tyler O’Neill of Maple Ridge a big-league hit with the St. Louis Cardinals

MOJ on Sports: 27-year-old outfielder just completed fifth MLB season

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich chats with Maple Ridge native Tyler O’Neill, currently an outfielder with Major League Baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals.

The two-time Gold Glove winner was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the third round of the 2013 MLB draft.

In 2017, the St. Louis Cardinals acquired O’Neill for pitcher Marco Gonzales.

O’Neill’s father, Terry, was named Mr. Canada as the nation’s top body builder in 1975.

