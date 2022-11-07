Dan Russell. (DanRussellSportsTalk.com)

PODCAST: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into B.C. Sports Hall of Fame

MOJ on Sports: ‘Sportstalk’ ran for more than 30 years in Vancouver

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, Bob Marjanovich chats with retired broadcaster Dan Russell who hosted nearly 8,000 programs of ‘Sportstalk’ spanning more than 30 years.

Russell is a recent inductee into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame.

Russell has recent written ‘Pleasant Good Evening – A Memoir’ which takes readers through his trailblazing journey as the host of Canada’s longest running radio show of its kind.

Some of the biggest names in sports – including Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Michael Jordan, George Foreman, Vin Scully and Pelé – were among Russell’s 25,000 interview subjects.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Brenden Dillon – B.C. Native plays for the Winnipeg Jets

LISTEN: KirkMcLeanCanucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCFLPodcastsPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Earl Marriott girls volleyball teams take the gold in Surrey tournaments

Just Posted

Earl Marriott’s Junior girls volleyball team took the gold in Surrey’s girl volleyball championships at Lord Tweedsmuir on Thursday, Nov. 3. The Mariners will now move on to the South Fraser Valley Championships in Delta later this week. (Contributed photo)
Earl Marriott girls volleyball teams take the gold in Surrey tournaments

A snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver was issued on Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo: weather.gc.ca)
Environment Canada: snowfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver

People hold banners during a march to remember those who died during the overdose crisis and to call for a safe supply of illicit drugs on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Community dialogue event on overdose prevention planned for Semiahmoo Peninsula

Lovepreet Brar <strong>accepting</strong> her award at the 25th-annual community safety and crime prevention awards ceremony in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Submitted Photo)
Surrey woman wins award for her achievements in community safety

Pop-up banner image