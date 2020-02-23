White Rock Whalers and North Van Wolfpack shake hands after the Wolfpack’s playoff series-clinching win Saturday night (Feb. 22) at Harry Jerome Rec Centre in North Vancouver. (Photo: Twitter.com/WRWhalersHockey)

JUNIOR HOCKEY

Playoff loss ends White Rock Whalers’ season

North Van Wolfpack too much to handle in PJHL first-round series

North Van Wolfpack meant business Saturday night (Feb. 22) in eliminating White Rock Whalers from the Pacific Junior Hockey League playoffs.

On home ice at Harry Jerome Rec Centre in North Vancouver, the Wolfpack cruised to a 10-1 win over the visitors from White Rock in a series-clinching game.

The Whalers won the first game of the series at Centennial Arena back on Feb. 12, but it was all North Van after that in the first-round PJHL series.

Saturday night, White Rock’s lone goal of the game was a shorthanded marker by Tyler Rogers early in the second.

“The Pod plays valiantly but unfortunately their play-off run has ended in North Van,” the Whalers tweeted after the game. “Our thanks to all of our fans who supported us at home and on the road throughout this season!”

In the playoffs, the Whalers were led by leading scorers Ryan Doray and Chris Fortems, who netted five points each, followed by Calder Newson and Zachary Sherwin, with four points each. In goal, Christopher Akerman played the majority of minutes (213) and allowed 17 goals on 126 shots.

Game stats are posted to pjhl.net.

Last Tuesday, a home-ice overtime loss left the Whalers on the brink of playoff elimination to the league-leading Wolfpack, who were dominant in the PJHL this season.

hockeyWhite Rock

