PHOTOS: White Rock Tritons take on Victoria Eagles

Tritons lost the first of two games scheduled for Sunday afternoon

White Rock Triton Caleb Kaufmann is called safe after diving to first base Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The White Rock Tritons weren’t able to overcome a 2-0 lead set by the Victoria Eagles at South Surrey Athletic Park Sunday afternoon.

In the first of two games, the Tritons gave up two runs in the first, responded with one run in the second but ultimately weren’t able to tie the game before the end of the seventh inning.

The Tritons finished the game with three hits and one error, while the Eagles finished with five hits and two errors.

The Tritons were to play a second game against the Eagles at 3:30 p.m., Sunday.