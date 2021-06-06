PHOTOS: White Rock Tritons back on the field

With teams made of juniors and seniors, the White Rock Tritons took to the ball field Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos) With teams made of juniors and seniors, the White Rock Tritons took to the ball field Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos) With teams made of juniors and seniors, the White Rock Tritons took to the ball field Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos) With teams made of juniors and seniors, the White Rock Tritons took to the ball field Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos) With teams made of juniors and seniors, the White Rock Tritons took to the ball field Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos) With teams made of juniors and seniors, the White Rock Tritons took to the ball field Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos) With teams made of juniors and seniors, the White Rock Tritons took to the ball field Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos) With teams made of juniors and seniors, the White Rock Tritons took to the ball field Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos) With teams made of juniors and seniors, the White Rock Tritons took to the ball field Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos) With teams made of juniors and seniors, the White Rock Tritons took to the ball field Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos) With teams made of juniors and seniors, the White Rock Tritons took to the ball field Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photos)

The White Rock Tritons played a game against themselves at South Surrey Athletic Park Sunday.

With the easing of provincial health restrictions, outdoor games and practices for both adults and youth sports is allowed.

Sunday’s match was between two White Rock Tritons’ teams made of a mix of senior and junior players.

SEE ALSO: White Rock Tritons’ game plan up in the air

After some restrictions were lifted May 25, Kyle Dhanani, the general manager of the Tritons junior program – which includes bantam (U15), junior (U16) and senior (U18) teams – said that the BC Premier Baseball League and its member teams anticipated teams would be able to play games immediately.

However, viaSport and Baseball BC followed up that May 25 announcement by saying that local games meant games within each individual organization, and that games between different associations – even within the same city – were still prohibited.

Sunday, Dhanani said he’s hopeful competitive play will return sometime this month.