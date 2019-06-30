White Rock played against Whalley in the Henri Lorieau Mini-8 Memorial baseball tournament Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

PHOTOS: White Rock baseball tournament honours former association president

Games are to be played throughout Canada Day weekend

Play ball.

The Henri Lorieau Mini-8 Memorial baseball tournament kicked off this weekend, with games still scheduled to take place today and on Canada Day.

The three-day event – which is being held at White Rock’s Centennial Park – was set to run June 29 to July 1.

The event features Mini-8 division teams from not just the Semiahmoo Peninsula, but across the Lower Mainland, including Langley, Whalley, New Westminster, as well as various Vancouver-area associations.

Lorieau was a longtime executive member with the White Rock-South Surrey Baseball Association, and served as president from 1998 until 2005.

He passed away in November 2015, at age 62, after a battle with cancer.

Prior to his illness, Lorieau was a fixture at the Mini-8 tournament – which had been staged by the association for years prior to being renamed in his honour. Each year at the event, Lorieau, wearing his trademark Hawaiian shirt, was a fixture high about the Centennial Park concession stand, where he would simultaneously serve as game announcer, play music, keep score and hand out nicknames to the tournament’s players.

 

White Rock played against Whalley in the Henri Lorieau Mini-8 Memorial baseball tournament Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock played against Whalley in the Henri Lorieau Mini-8 Memorial baseball tournament Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock played against Whalley in the Henri Lorieau Mini-8 Memorial baseball tournament Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock played against Whalley in the Henri Lorieau Mini-8 Memorial baseball tournament Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock played against Whalley in the Henri Lorieau Mini-8 Memorial baseball tournament Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock played against Whalley in the Henri Lorieau Mini-8 Memorial baseball tournament Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Previous story
Stoppage-time heartbreak: Whitecaps fall 1-0 to Sounders

Just Posted

PHOTOS: White Rock baseball tournament honours former association president

Games are to be played throughout Canada Day weekend

COLUMN: Safe Surrey Coalition increasingly divided

SCC is no longer safe for those with dissenting opinions, writes columnist Frank Bucholtz

VIDEO: Venue switch a hit for 20th annual Surrey Pride

Event included drag performances and cultural, literary expo

Nighttime drop-in location needed for Surrey’s vulnerable women, girls: working group

Recent forum included women with ‘lived experience’ in the sex trade

VIDEO: Dancers battle it out at Surrey’s first Street Dance Showcase

The city’s ‘grassroots dance community’ was welcome to showcase their skills at Civic Plaza

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Health Canada warns diabetics some older insulin pumps at risk for cyberattacks

Certain pumps made between 2010 and 2015 are at risk

VIDEO: Road building equipment crashes into Canada Customs building at border crossing

Roof buckled and support pillar was bent in crash

What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation

From the Raptors to Doug Ford: Canadiana references abound at Rolling Stones

Popular classics ‘Paint It Black,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Honky Tonk Woman,’ were balanced with a selection of fan favourites

Wide grins and historic handshake for Trump, Kim at DMZ

Trump became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea

Cyclist dead after collision with car in Burnaby

RCMP are still investigating

Industry watchdog pushing for safeguards for vulnerable Canadian investors

The protections would particularly help seniors

B.C. Lions give up late lead, fall 36-32 to Stampeders

Loss to Calgary sees Leos stumble to 0-3 start to CFL season

Most Read