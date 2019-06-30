PHOTOS: White Rock baseball tournament honours former association president

Games are to be played throughout Canada Day weekend

White Rock played against Whalley in the Henri Lorieau Mini-8 Memorial baseball tournament Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Play ball.

The Henri Lorieau Mini-8 Memorial baseball tournament kicked off this weekend, with games still scheduled to take place today and on Canada Day.

The three-day event – which is being held at White Rock’s Centennial Park – was set to run June 29 to July 1.

The event features Mini-8 division teams from not just the Semiahmoo Peninsula, but across the Lower Mainland, including Langley, Whalley, New Westminster, as well as various Vancouver-area associations.

Lorieau was a longtime executive member with the White Rock-South Surrey Baseball Association, and served as president from 1998 until 2005.

He passed away in November 2015, at age 62, after a battle with cancer.

Prior to his illness, Lorieau was a fixture at the Mini-8 tournament – which had been staged by the association for years prior to being renamed in his honour. Each year at the event, Lorieau, wearing his trademark Hawaiian shirt, was a fixture high about the Centennial Park concession stand, where he would simultaneously serve as game announcer, play music, keep score and hand out nicknames to the tournament’s players.

