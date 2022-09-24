PHOTOS/VIDEO: Eclipse, a blind North Surrey hockey team played a demo game at PlayOn! in Cloverdale

The Eclipse blind hockey team gave a demonstration at PlayOn! in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns) A member of Eclipse blind hockey taking a penalty shot during their demonstration game at PlayOn! in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns) The Eclipse blind hockey team posed for a group photo at PlayOn! in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

The Eclipse blind hockey team played a demo game at Cloverdale’s PlayOn! on Saturday (Sept. 24).

Graham Foxcroft, the captain of the Eclipse, said, “We’re a blind hockey team, and we play out in North Surrey, and we play every Sunday, and we play ice hockey.” Every player on the team is legally blind.

The Eclipse plays every Sunday evening at North Surrey Ice Centre (10950 126A Street).

Graham Foxcroft, the captain of the Eclipse, explained they use a metal puck that makes noises to alert the players as to where the puck is. The rules are also a bit different. This puck is three times larger than an average puck and has 8-ball bearings inside of it, according to the Canadian Blind Hockey. A three-foot net is used instead of the usual four-foot nets. Goalies have to be entirely blind or blindfolded for the game. The players must also make a clear pass before they can shoot the puck at the net.

The league has teams from all over the country, from a few teams in Alberta to Toronto, Montreal, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

hockey