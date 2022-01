Earl Marriott Secondary hosted several Thunder Indigenous Rugby teams Sunday for a series of exhibition matches in South Surrey. Earl Marriott Secondary hosted several Thunder Indigenous Rugby teams Sunday for a series of exhibition matches in South Surrey. Earl Marriott Secondary hosted several Thunder Indigenous Rugby teams Sunday for a series of exhibition matches in South Surrey. Earl Marriott Secondary hosted several Thunder Indigenous Rugby teams Sunday for a series of exhibition matches in South Surrey. Earl Marriott Secondary hosted several Thunder Indigenous Rugby teams Sunday for a series of exhibition matches in South Surrey. Earl Marriott Secondary hosted several Thunder Indigenous Rugby teams Sunday for a series of exhibition matches in South Surrey. Earl Marriott Secondary hosted several Thunder Indigenous Rugby teams Sunday for a series of exhibition matches in South Surrey. Earl Marriott Secondary hosted several Thunder Indigenous Rugby teams Sunday for a series of exhibition matches in South Surrey. Earl Marriott Secondary hosted several Thunder Indigenous Rugby teams Sunday for a series of exhibition matches in South Surrey.

Earl Marriott Secondary Mariners hosted Thunder Indigenous Rugby players in a series of exhibition matches in South Surrey Sunday morning.

The Thunder held a selection camp at EMS on Jan. 29-30 for a New Zealand tour scheduled to take place later this year.

Players selected from the camp, which was originally planned for Squamish but was relocated to South Surrey, will tour New Zealand in October during the Women’s World Cup.

IndigenousrugbySurrey