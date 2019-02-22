Uyi Ologhola of Holy Cross Crusaders drives to the hoop in the team’s win over Lord Tweedsmuir Thursday night (Feb. 21) at Langley Events Centre. (submitted photo: Gary Ahuja/LEC).

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

PHOTOS: Surrey’s Holy Cross to shoot for Fraser Valley title against Fox foes

Crusaders top Lord Tweedsmuir Thursday to earn trip to regional final at Langley Events Centre

The senior boys of Surrey’s Holy Cross Regional High School will play for a Fraser Valley basketball championship on Sunday evening (Feb. 24).

The Crusaders will play Port Coquitlam’s Terry Fox Ravens at Langley Events Centre starting at 8 p.m.

Holy Cross earned a trip to the 4A division finals with a 105-93 win over Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers on Thursday at the LEC.

Uyi Ologhola led the Crusaders with 26 points, and Brent Padilla added 25 in a strong second half.

The Crusaders drained 14 three-pointers in the game and hit 12 of 17 foul shots in the fourth quarter.

For the Panthers, it was Arjun Samra with 26 points and Austin Swedish with 25.

Going into the 24-team tourney, Terry Fox was ranked #1 in the Fraser Valley while Holy Cross was #3.

Both teams have earned berths in the provincial playoffs in Langley next month, along with Lord Tweedsmuir, W.J. Mouat, Centennial and Walnut Grove.

Surrey’s Guildford Park Sabres still have a chance to make it to the provincial dance, but will have to beat Heritage Woods Kodiaks on Sunday at the LEC’s South Court, 6 p.m. start. The winner of the game will earn the seventh and final berth to provies.

Guildford Park is looking to earn the school’s first-ever berth to the provincial tournament. The #12-ranked team going in to Valleys, the Sabres lost 80-78 to Centennial on Thursday. The Sabres face the #7-ranked Kodiaks, who fell 95-73 to Walnut Grove.

CLICK HERE for the Fraser Valleys schedule and results from the past week.

The basketball provincials run from Feb. 23 to March 9 at Langley Events Centre, starting with junior boys. The Panthers of Lord Tweedsmuir play Kelowna on Saturday at 10 a.m., and Panorama Ridge will face College Heights at 8:30 a.m.

The Semiahmoo Totems senior girls go into provies as the top-ranked 3A team, and start their tournament on Wednesday (Feb. 27) against North Peace starting at 8 p.m. on Centre Court.

Schedules, rosters and results for all divisions are posted at bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com.

RELATED STORIES:

Top-ranked Totems roll to Fraser Valley championship

Surrey hoops teams prepare for Fraser Valley championships

Holy Cross boys head into BC Catholics on a tourney-winning high


Lord Tweedsmuir’s Josh Hamulas, in white, drives through Holy Cross players Jordan Bantog and Ben Levy at Langley Events Centre on Thursday. (submitted photo: Gary Ahuja/LEC).

Lord Tweedsmuir’s Arjun Samra with the ball. (submitted photo: Gary Ahuja/LEC).

Holy Cross player Tee Anim drives around Lord Tweedsmuir’s Austin Swedish during action at Langley Events Centre Thursday evening. (submitted photo: Gary Ahuja/LEC).

