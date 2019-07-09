PHOTOS: ‘Nail-biter’ win for Surrey boys to bring home provincial championship

CCB Lions players Shaan Dhaliwal (goalkeeper at right, in green) and Gurbaj Sidhu celebrate their U18 soccer championship at the Les Sinnott Memorial Boys Provincial B Cup in Prince George on Sunday, July 7. (contributed photo: Clarke Action Photography/Lorne Clarke)

A U18 soccer team from Surrey celebrated a provincial championship in Prince George over the weekend.

The CCB Lions squad won the Les Sinnott Memorial Boys Provincial B Cup championship with a 2-1 victory over Victoria’s Prospect Lake/Peninsula team on Sunday afternoon (July 7).

The winning team represents the Newton-based Central City Breakers soccer club.

“I am very proud of our team’s performance,” coach Tanny Sadra said in a press release. “There were a lot of excellent teams in the competition however our boys stepped up to the plate and all their training and hard work paid off.”

BC Soccer’s annual tournament involved 48 boys teams in six divisions, from the U13 age group to U18. The CCB Lions earned gold over seven other squads in the U18 division.

CLICK HERE for tourney scores and standings.

Freelance photographer Lorne Clarke said the Lions won the cup in a real “nail-biter” over the team from Victoria.

“Prospect Lake picked up their only marker with about 10 minutes to go on a free kick from outside the penalty box and the action multiplied by minute until injury time ran out,” Clarke told the Now-Leader.

“The CCB Lions were up 2-0 but had to use everything in their defensive kit to hold off the boys from Victoria. It was really amazing to watch as it pulled on every heartstring the crowd showed up with!”

The Lions roster includes Paris Gill, Jason Sadhra, Mohit Rai, Bilal Azhar, Sukhman Brar, Parm Sangha, Karam Gill, Manny Atwal, Mohit Jhali, Taran Dhatt, Daiya Mann, Tegi Basra, Shaan Dhaliwal, Kabir Kandola, Gurbaj Sidhu and Harman Singh. The team is coached by Parmjit S. Sadhra and Tanny Sadra, and managed by Judy K. Mann.

“I would like to thank the Prince George Youth Soccer Association for hosting the games and for their hospitality,” said Sadra. “The team’s win would not have been possible without the support of our parents, CCB Club and B.C. Soccer Association who put in so much time and effort in keeping our kids active in sports.”

The CCB Lions with their tournament banner and trophy in Prince George. Pictured in the top row, left to right, are head coach Parmjit S. Sadhra, Paris Gill, Jason Sadhra, Mohit Rai, Bilal Azhar, Sukhman Brar, Parm Sangha, coach Tanny Sadhra, Karam Gill, Manny Atwal, Mohit Jhali and team manager Judy K. Mann. In the bottom row are Taran Dhatt, Daiya Mann, Tegi Basra, Shaan Dhaliwal, Kabir Kandola, Gurbaj Sidhu and Harman Singh. (submitted photo)

Surrey’s CCB Lions in action at the Les Sinnott Memorial Boys Provincial B Cup in Prince George on Sunday, July 7. (contributed photo: Clarke Action Photography/Lorne Clarke)

