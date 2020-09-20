PHOTOS: Mini Bayside Sharks return to South Surrey Athletic Park

The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)

The mini Bayside Sharks returned to the rugby field Sunday, their first time being on the pitch since COVID-19 temporarily cancelled sports in the province.

The mini rugby program is catered for Kindergarten to Grade 7 boys and girls.

Earlier this month, on the heels of BC Rugby’s announcement that its COVID-19 return-to-play plan had moved into Phase 3 – which allowed for limited on-field contact, among other things – the South Surrey-based club announced that a 10-week touch rugby season was ready to hit the pitch.

READ MORE: Bayside Sharks launch touch-rugby program in South Surrey

The new co-ed program began this week, and includes a variety of divisions, each playing within their own 50-players-or-less bubble. An elite division is for older, more advanced players – members of Bayside’s senior men’s and women’s teams, as well as its older junior athletes – while a social division allows for competition that is a little more relaxed.

Various junior divisions are available for the club’s high school-aged players, and a mini-rugby league is for elementary-aged players.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCHL approves back-up plan for 2020-21 season

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Mini Bayside Sharks return to South Surrey Athletic Park

Sharks navigate waters during COVID-19

B.C. families financially affected by pandemic eligible for grocery gift cards

Program open to struggling families in Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley communities

Two Surrey schools report COVID-19 exposures, including second contact for Panorama Ridge

Fraser Health has created a new webpage listing COVID-19 cases in schools

‘Each step is a prayer’: Ojibwe man will walk from Hope to Vancouver Island for Indigenous healing, reconciliation

James Taylor departs Sept. 20, returns to Saanich in five days for sacred fire

Surrey school district proposing 13 new schools in the next decade

Staff suggest new designs for future builds to maximize school space

QUIZ: A celebration of apples

September is the start of the apple harvest

Young B.C. cancer survivor rides 105-km with Terry Fox’s brother

Jacob Bredenhof and Darrell Fox’s cycling trek raises almost $90,000 for cancer research

VIDEO: Shots fired outside Langley gas station that was scene of 2018 homicide

No reports of injuries in Saturday evening incident

B.C. migrant, undocumented workers rally for permanent residency program

Rally is part of the Amnesty for Undocumented Workers Campaign led by the Migrant Workers Centre

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Preparations underway for pandemic election in Saskatchewan and maybe B.C.

Administrators in B.C. and around the country are also looking to expand voting by mail during the pandemic

Nearly 20 per cent of COVID-19 infections among health-care workers by late July

WHO acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions

Ferry riders say lower fares are what’s most needed to improve service

Provincial government announces findings of public engagement process

Air quality advisory ends for the Lower Mainland

It had been in effect since Sept. 8

Most Read