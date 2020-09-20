PHOTOS: Mini Bayside Sharks return to South Surrey Athletic Park

The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) The mini Bayside Sharks held a touch-rugby game and practice at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)

The mini Bayside Sharks returned to the rugby field Sunday, their first time being on the pitch since COVID-19 temporarily cancelled sports in the province.

The mini rugby program is catered for Kindergarten to Grade 7 boys and girls.

Earlier this month, on the heels of BC Rugby’s announcement that its COVID-19 return-to-play plan had moved into Phase 3 – which allowed for limited on-field contact, among other things – the South Surrey-based club announced that a 10-week touch rugby season was ready to hit the pitch.

The new co-ed program began this week, and includes a variety of divisions, each playing within their own 50-players-or-less bubble. An elite division is for older, more advanced players – members of Bayside’s senior men’s and women’s teams, as well as its older junior athletes – while a social division allows for competition that is a little more relaxed.

Various junior divisions are available for the club’s high school-aged players, and a mini-rugby league is for elementary-aged players.