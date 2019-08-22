Flag football players at Surrey’s Tom Binnie Park during the Kids Play Foundation tournament on Aug. 17. (submitted photo)

PHOTOS: Kids play flag football at BC Lions’ Surrey turf, with one pro as coach

O-lineman Andrew Peirson was there to help coach the young players and pose for photos

Local kids filled Surrey’s Tom Binnie Park to play some flag football at the home of BC Lions.

A tournament planned by Kids Play Foundation was held at the Whalley-area park on Saturday, Aug. 17.

“For many youth, the opportunity to play on the same field as the professional athletes seems far-fetched, but for some lucky students this dream became a reality as they set foot onto the field,” says a Kids Play Foundation release.

Andrew Peirson, an O-lineman with the Lions, was there to help coach the young players and pose for photos.

“The BC Lions Football Club is proud to support the Kids Play Foundation in their efforts to help kids make positive choices and avoid the pitfalls of drugs, gangs and violence,” stated Jamie Taras, the football club’s director of community partnerships.

“The power of sport is transformative instilling qualities like leadership, teamwork and confidence. These are life skills that everyone can benefit from.”

Kids Play Foundation was founded by law-enforcement officer Kal Dosanjh after he saw youth engage in criminal and drug activity at an early age, during his years as a beat cop on Vancouver’s eastside.

“Today’s event provides a sense of community, a great opportunity to build friendships, and the ability participate in a unique experience for children who may not otherwise get the chance,” Dosanjh said.

Looking ahead, on Sept. 8 Kids Play will host a beach volleyball tournament at Spanish Banks in Vancouver, with free registration. Details are posted at kidsplayfoundation.com.


