Holy Cross Crusaders player Uyi Ologhola is congratulated after a blocked-punt return for a touchdown Friday (Sept. 27) against Argyle Pipers. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

PHOTOS: Holy Cross wins on home turf as Lord Tweedsmuir stumbles

Frank Hurt and Sullivan were both kept off the scoreboard in their games

On home turf, Holy Cross Crusaders cruised to a 26-0 win over North Vancouver-based Argyle Pipers on Friday afternoon (Sept. 27).

The AA Varsity matchup saw the Surrey squad earn momentum with Uyi Ologhola’s blocked punt, which the six-foot-two player ran back for a touchdown.

In other AA action involving Surrey-based teams Friday, Frank Hurt fell 34-0 to Bellenas. The Hornets get back to the field at home Saturday (Oct. 5) afternoon starting at 1:30 p.m., against G.W. Graham.

Holy Cross, meantime, will travel to McLeod Stadium on Friday night (Oct. 4) for a 7 p.m. game against Langley.

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE MORE PHOTOS OF HOLY CROSS WIN

In AAA Varsity, Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers lost 10-7 to the visiting Kelowna Owls on Friday afternoon at the Cloverdale school, and Sullivan Heights Stars were spanked 54-0 on the road against Rutland.

The Panthers’ next game is at home again, on Friday (Oct. 4) against Abbotsford starting at 1 p.m., while Sullivan Heights plays Mt. Boucherie on Friday at 5 p.m., at Cloverdale Athletic Park.

On Thursday (Sept. 26), South Surrey’s Earl Marriott beat Eric Hamber at home, 20-6.

Football scores, stats and schedules are posted to bchighschoolfootball.com.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Holy Cross Crusaders player Uyi Ologhola runs for a touchdown after blocking a punt Friday (Sept. 27) against Argyle Pipers. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Fans at the Holy Cross game.

