PHOTOS: Growing the game

Baseball is growing in Costa Rica, thanks in part to the efforts of one Semiahmoo Peninsula family.

Brian Young and his 11-year-old son, Brody, have been in the small Costa Rican town of Paraiso since mid-December, running youth baseball clinics in an attempt to boost the sport’s popularity in the country. As well, they’ve been distributing baseball gear – much of which was donated by White Rock-South Surrey Baseball Association.

The Youngs are planning another trip later this spring, and told Peace Arch News last month that the current month-long trip was “just planting the seeds.”

Brian Young (right) gives some baseball pointers to a handful of young Costa Rican athletes during a clinic earlier this winter. (Contributed photo) Brian Young (right) gives some baseball pointers to a handful of young Costa Rican athletes during a clinic earlier this winter. (Contributed photo)