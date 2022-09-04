PHOTOS: Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament hosted in South Surrey

A player in the Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament at South Surrey Athletic Park in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns) A player in the Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament at South Surrey Athletic Park in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns) A player in the Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament at South Surrey Athletic Park in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns) A player in the Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament at South Surrey Athletic Park in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns) A player in the Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament at South Surrey Athletic Park in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns) A player in the Grip ‘n Rip pickleball tournament at South Surrey Athletic Park in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

By Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader

Grip ‘n Rip 2022 is taking place this weekend (Sept. 2-4) at South Surrey Athletic Park.

Sheena Brewer, the assistant tournament director, said over 350 people played in the pickleball tournament this weekend.

The tournament had two age brackets — 60+ and all ages — and five different skill brackets: singles, doubles, and mixed.

Doubles teams played double elimination, and singles played a round robin, with a minimum of four games.

Each winner was awarded a medal around their neck for their efforts.

The event was hosted by Surrey Pickleball Club, and all registrants were members of Pickleball Canada.

Pickleball was created with the whole family in mind.

“Many of the rules are an adaptation from tennis, table tennis and badminton,” according to Pickleball Canada’s website.

Surrey Pickleball clubs have clinics, tournaments, skill rating sessions, and regular games throughout the week. For more information, visit their website www.surreypickleball.com/Events.

Surrey