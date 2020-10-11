PHOTOS: Coastal FC takes on Fraser Valley Premier at South Surrey Athletic Park

Coastal FC played against Fraser Valley Premier at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) Coastal FC played against Fraser Valley Premier at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) Coastal FC played against Fraser Valley Premier at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) Coastal FC played against Fraser Valley Premier at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) Coastal FC played against Fraser Valley Premier at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos) Coastal FC played against Fraser Valley Premier at South Surrey Athletic Park on Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)

A little rain didn’t stop Coastal FC from playing Fraser Valley Premier Sunday afternoon in South Surrey.

Held at the South Surrey Athletic Park, U13-U17 girls hit the field at 10 a.m., with the last game scheduled to take place at 2 p.m.