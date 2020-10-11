PHOTOS: Coastal FC takes on Fraser Valley Premier at South Surrey Athletic Park

A little rain didn’t stop Coastal FC from playing Fraser Valley Premier Sunday afternoon in South Surrey.
Held at the South Surrey Athletic Park, U13-U17 girls hit the field at 10 a.m., with the last game scheduled to take place at 2 p.m.
In a year filled with bad news, readers share what is right in their lives
Last game of the day scheduled to take place at 2 p.m.
Organizer says traffic is down due to COVID-19 pandemic
Enrolment at Surrey schools up slightly, but down from district projections
Legion branches are scrambling to plan stripped-down versions of the annual sombre ceremonies
With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect
The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost
Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations
Crash site at same location where memorial stands for two who died in 2016
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
No known risk to human health from the virus
Shuswap branch of BC SPCA appeals to the public for help with medical costs
Cunin soon started hanging around back at the rodeo arena helping out
Stuti Sharma and Esther Zhang started the Learning Bridge in March due to COVID-19
Crash site at same location where memorial stands for two who died in 2016
Organizer says traffic is down due to COVID-19 pandemic
October is Craft Beer Month in British Columbia
With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect
The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost
The two leaders also discussed the ongoing effort to manage the pandemic, according to a readout