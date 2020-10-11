PHOTOS: Coastal FC takes on Fraser Valley Premier at South Surrey Athletic Park

A little rain didn’t stop Coastal FC from playing Fraser Valley Premier Sunday afternoon in South Surrey.

Held at the South Surrey Athletic Park, U13-U17 girls hit the field at 10 a.m., with the last game scheduled to take place at 2 p.m.

