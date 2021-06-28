PHOTOS: Cloverdale Spurs battle Ridge Meadows Royals

The Cloverdale Spurs played the Ridge Meadows Royals June 27 in a Tadpole division game (U8) at Cloverdale Ball Park.
The game was originally scheduled for 11 a.m., but was moved earlier in the morning to avoid the heat. The teams also agreed to play only five innings (instead of six) in the exhibition match.
Cloverdale head coach Vinny Dumas’s team seemed to come out on top as the kids hit well and fielded well.
But Nor Ljunggren’s Ridge Meadows squad, having to play with slightly different rules for the first time, adjusted well and finished the game strong with solid hitting, base running, and fielding.
“Our team started strong,” Dumas said. “We went up early in the game, but Ridge Meadows came back and scored four runs in the bottom of the third.”
Dumas said U8 is a fun age for those playing ball. “It’s really the first time these kids have the experience of competitive games. And kids at this age really thrive under those circumstances.”
He said they do keep score, but it’s not the most important aspect of summer ball. He noted summer ball is a bit more competitive than spring ball, so the kids are really into it and raring to play meaningful games.
“Ridge Meadows were a really good team,” Dumas added. “They have some really good hitters and they had some great fielders who were making plays. Anytime you see kids catching the ball and making plays, it’s fun for everyone.”
Cloverdale’s next game is July 1 against Richmond at Cloverdale Ball Park, while Ridge Meadows plays again July 4 vs. the North Shore Baseball Association at Upper Albion.
Both the Spurs and Royals will host their own U8 tournaments in July.
