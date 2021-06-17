PHOTOS: Cloverdale hockey’s 2021 grads finally played a game after disappointing season

‘Hopefully this was the last time our Colts will have to be getting dressed and undressed in the parking lot’

For Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association, a “grads versus grads” game was the first real on-ice competition since November.

The fun scrimmage took place Tuesday (June 15) on a rink at Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex.

“We celebrated both the ability to play real hockey again due to the move to Phase Two of the PHO re-opening plans, and our Graduating Class of 2021,” says a post on the association’s website.

CLICK HERE to see photos.

Thirty-five graduating players dressed for the game, while volunteers helped on the benches, on ice and also played music from the scorekeepers’ box.

“After months of no games, the 60 minutes of ice time appeared to be enough for many, and it was great to get one final game in after a season that was mostly full of disappointment due to Provincial Health Restrictions,” says the web post.

“We ended the game with a handshake, a couple group photos, and pizza in the parking lot. Hopefully this was the last time our Colts will have to be getting dressed and undressed in the parking lot.”

Ten Cloverdale MHA scholarships were awarded to graduating players, including Prab Bains, Gavin Currie, Avery D’Cruz, Bryce Edgeworth, Ethan Hagerty, Gideon Jansen, Kyle MacDonald, Jacob Seter, Tyler Stacy and Peyton Tan. Also, a Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association (PCAHA) scholarship was awarded to Ethan Hagerty.

Looking ahead, registration is now open for next hockey season, with summer camps set to run from Aug. 9-12. Details are posted to cloverdaleminorhockey.com.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

BC Minor Hockeyhockey