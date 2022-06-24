PHOTOS: Canada remains undefeated at Canada Cup

After smashing a hit down the right-field line, Cloverdale Fury ‘06 baserunner Ella Booth is thrown out at home against the White Rock Renegades ‘06 during a Showcase Gold division game Thursday at the Canada Cup. (Nick Greenizan photo) Cloverdale Fury ‘06 runner Sydney Letzing slides past the bag at second base, as the ball sneaks past White Rock Renegades ‘06 infielder Kadence Genovese Thursday during a Showcase Gold game at the Canada Cup. (Nick Greenizan photo) Cloverdale Fury ‘06 pitcher Mataeya Trellert. (Nick Greenizan photo) White Rock Renegades ‘06 batter Emma Smith takes a cut against Cloverdale Fury ‘06 Thursday at the Canada Cup. (Nick Greenizan photo) Chinese-Taipei’s Chia-Yun Chang lays down a bunt against Czechia during a Canada Cup game Thursday afternoon. (Nick Greenizan photo) Canada’s Emma Entzminger avoids the tag from Mexico shortstop Jillian Celis during women’s division action Thursday at the Canada Cup. (Nick Greenizan photo) Members of Czechia congratulate pitcher Lauren Shaw after she pitches seven-and-one-third innings against Chinese-Taipei. (Nick Greenizan photo) Czechia’s Magdalena Kavanova takes off for first after making contact against Chinese-Taipei at the Canada Cup. (Nick Greenizan photo) A Czechia baserunner kicks up a cloud of dust as she slides awkwardly into third base against Chinese-Taipei Thursday at the Canada Cup. (Nick Greenizan photo) A Chinese-Taipei outfield just misses making a diving catch in extra innings against Czechia Thursday – the hit scored the winning run for the Czechs. (Nick Greenizan photo) Canada Cup chair Greg Timm speaks to the crowd during a ceremony to induct former Canadian national team member Melanie Matthews into the World Baseball Softball Confederation Hall of Fame. (Nick Greenizan photo) Melanie Matthews speaks during her World Baseball Softball Confederation hall-of-fame induction ceremony Thursday evening at Softball City, prior to Canada’s game against Mexico at the Canada Cup. (Nick Greenizan photo) Canada Cup chair Greg Timm hugs Melanie Matthews during the ceremony to induct Matthews into the World Baseball Softball Confederation Hall of Fame. (Nick Greenizan photo) Members of the Canadian national women’s softball team stand in front of their dugout during Melanie Matthews’ hall-of-fame induction ceremony. (Nick Greenizan photo) Team Canada pitcher Morgan Rackel. (Nick Greenizan photo) Members of Mexico’s coaching staff talk to players in the pitcher’s circle during the team’s game against Canada. (Nick Greenizan photo) Team Canada catcher Lauren Benson waits in the on-deck circle. (Nick Greenizan photo) Team Canada’s Kianna Jones – a Surrey resident – slides safely into second base against Mexico Thursday at the Canada Cup. (Nick Greenizan photo) Mexico’s Diana Arcega makes a throw from third base during a game against Canada Thursday at Softball City. (Nick Greenizan photo) Mexico’s Savannah Gonzalez lays down a bunt against Canada Thursday. (Nick Greenizan photo)

After going undefeated through the first four days of competition at the Canada Cup, the Canadian national women’s team has a date Friday evening with Team USA.

Canada – the top team in the Black Pool during round-robin play – and the United States – who finished atop the Red Pool – will square off at 7 p.m. at Softball City.

Canada completed its undefeated run (5-0) through pool action with an 8-1 victory Thursday evening over Mexico, while the U.S. finished the round robin with a 4-1 win-loss record; the Americans’ only loss came against U.S. club team, Triple Crown Colorado, 5-4 Tuesday.

Prior to the Canada-Mexico tilt Thursday evening – first pitch was delayed by about 40 minutes as a result of the preceding game between Czechia and Chinese-Taipei needing extra innings to decide – a ceremony was held to honour former Team Canada outfielder, and Earl Marriott Secondary graduate, Melanie Matthews, who was inducted into the World Baseball Softball Confederation hall of fame.

Greg Timm, the longtime chair of the Canada Cup, spoke during the ceremony, as did just-retired Softball Canada CEO Hugh Mitchener and Matthews herself. A number of Matthews’ former teammates were in attendance to watch her induction, including Jen Yee, Lauren Regula and Danielle Lawrie. Two other former teammates, Kaleigh Rafter and Jen Salling, were on the Team Canada bench, as they’re now coaching the team.

Action continues throughout Friday and into the weekend, with the women’s division championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at Softball City.

Futures (U19) and Showcase (U16) Gold divisions also continue to play throughout the next few days, with finals in both tournaments set for 3:30 p.m. Sunday.



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canada CupSoftball