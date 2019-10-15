As Team B.C., Surrey United’s U15 girls soccer team took third place at nationals in Edmonton. (Photo: twitter.com/SurreyUnitedSC)

SOCCER

PHOTOS: Bronze medals for both Surrey United girls teams at soccer nationals

Third place for U17s in Charlottetown, same for U15s in Edmonton

Both Surrey United girls soccer teams battled to bronze medals at nationals over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

The club’s U17 squad took third place at the 2019 Toyota National Championships tournament in Charlottetown, while the U15 girls equaled the accomplishment in Edmonton.

The U17s also earned a Fair Play Team award in P.E.I., after scoring a 4-0 win over Halifax Country United in the bronze-medal game on Monday.

The Ari Adams-coached team scored nine goals and allowed three in five games, for a record of three wins, a loss and a tie for the tournament. Midfielder Amy Connorton led the way with three goals, with two apiece from Joanna Gemmell and Tiana Couper, and single markers from Sophia Kramer and Rhema Maria Batchondo.

• RELATED STORY: Two Surrey United girls teams headed to soccer club nationals, along with Central City men.

In Edmonton, Surrey United’s U15 girls earned third place after a 1-0 win over New Brunwick reps CS Dieppe.

In the tourney, the Rob Giesbrecht-coached U15s won four games and lost just once, 2-1, to eventual championship winners Calgary Foothills, playing as Team Alberta. Hannah Bains scored twice for United during the tournament, with singles from Ishana Sandhu, Olyvia Hleucka, Bailey Doerksen and Danielle Cooper.

“The girls battled hard all week,” coach Giesbrecht tweeted. So proud of them.… the journey to U17 (nationals) in 2021 in Montreal starts now!”

Also at nationals, Surrey’s Central City Breakers won the Challenge trophy in the men’s competition in St. John’s, after a 2-0 win over Ontario’s Ottawa St. Anthony. The team was playing for teammate Brandon Bassi, who was killed in a single-vehicle crash last May, just a couple weeks after CCB won the provincial title and qualified for nationals.

• READ MORE: Surrey soccer team wins national title for teammate Bassi, killed in car crash last spring.


