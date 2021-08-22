PHOTOS: BC Masters Track & Field Championships at Bear Creek Park
Athletes compete in the BC Masters Track & Field Championships at Bear Creek Park Sunday afternoon. The 22-year-old club counts some record holders among its nearly 100 members, which range in age from 35 to 90. (Aaron Hinks photos)
The Grayhounds Masters Track and Field Club spent the weekend on the track for the BC Masters Track & Field Championships.
Held Aug. 21-22 and open to people age 35+, the event featured hurdles, running, steeplechase, discus, triple jump, high jump and more.
