BC Lions players practice at the football team’s Surrey facility on Monday (Aug. 16, 2021). The CFL squad will play a home game Thursday night (Aug. 19) at BC Place, for the first time in nearly two years. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

BC Lions players practice at the football team’s Surrey facility on Monday (Aug. 16, 2021). The CFL squad will play a home game Thursday night (Aug. 19) at BC Place, for the first time in nearly two years. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

CFL FOOTBALL

PHOTOS: BC Lions practice in Surrey for their first home game in nearly two years

Thursday at BC Place, the band Chilliwack will perform at halftime of the Lions-Elks clash

Monday in Surrey, BC Lions players practiced for their first home game in nearly two years.

The CFL team returns to BC Place Stadium Thursday night (Aug. 19) to battle the recently re-branded Edmonton franchise, the Elks.

After 656 days away from home, the Lions will be involved in the first live sporting event in Vancouver to include fan attendance since March 2020.

In soggy conditions in Whalley Monday (Aug. 16), players did their drills on the turf adjacent to the team’s usual practice field, at Tom Binnie Park.

“I’m excited for our football team to be back in front of our great fans,” said Lions head coach Rick Campbell.

“We get great support from throughout the province and I know many of them have been waiting with anticipation to get back into BC Place. We look forward to getting a big boost in this huge game.”

In two away games to start the CFL season, the Lions lost their opener in Saskatchewan before rebounding with a 15-9 win in Calgary last week.

Thursday at BC Place, the band Chilliwack will perform at halftime.

Fans attending the game can also take advantage of a vaccine clinic at Terry Fox Plaza from 4 to 7:30 p.m., courtesy Vancouver Coastal Health. Those who get their vaccine there will receive tickets to a future Lions home game.

“We encourage all British Columbians to take the opportunity to get vaccinated,” says a “Know Before You Go” post on the team’s website. “Proof of vaccinations will not be required for ticket purchasers on August 19th.”

B.C.’s “Restart” plan allows 50 per cent of the capacity of seats sold, which allows for 12,550 fans in BC Place for the Lions game.

“Social distancing will not be required, however, fans will be encouraged to take their seats and not mingle on the concourse as the capacity of the concourse is more limited,” the web post says.

For all games at BC Place this season, fans must access digital tickets using the My Lions account, as part of a touch-free entry process.

Concessions offer cashless payments only (debit, credit OK).

As well, in order to ensure “a safer and faster entry through the gates this season,” BC Place has instituted a new clear bag policy for 2021. Guests may enter with one clear plastic bag no larger than 12” X 12” X 6.” Bag check service is available at both Gate C and G.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

BC LionsCFL

 

BC Lions players practice at the football team's Surrey facility on Monday (Aug. 16, 2021). The CFL squad will play a home game Thursday night (Aug. 19) at BC Place, for the first time in nearly two years. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

BC Lions players practice at the football team's Surrey facility on Monday (Aug. 16, 2021). The CFL squad will play a home game Thursday night (Aug. 19) at BC Place, for the first time in nearly two years. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

BC Lions players practice at the football team's Surrey facility on Monday (Aug. 16, 2021). The CFL squad will play a home game Thursday night (Aug. 19) at BC Place, for the first time in nearly two years. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Previous story
McCambridge returns as Vancouver Giants associate coach
Next story
WHL announces vaccine mandate for players and staff this 2021/22 season

Just Posted

Some of the 46 officers – excluding those who have or will do covert police work – were sworn-in to the Surrey Police Service on July 16. (SPS photo)
Provincewide petition for Surrey police referendum gets underway

BC Lions players practice at the football team's Surrey facility on Monday (Aug. 16, 2021). The CFL squad will play a home game Thursday night (Aug. 19) at BC Place, for the first time in nearly two years. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
PHOTOS: BC Lions practice in Surrey for their first home game in nearly two years

Rajesh Jayaprakash has announced he will be running for the NDP in the Cloverdale – Langley City federal riding. (Facebook image)
Former Surrey mayoralty candidate to run for NDP in Cloverdale – Langley City riding

(from left) Delta parks, recreation and culture commission chair Don Sangster, Mayor George Harvie, school trustee Jesse Dosanjh, Delta MP and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough, Coun. Jeannie Kanakos, Delta North MLA and Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Ravi Kahlon, Olympic rower Maxwell Lattimer and women’s national soccer team performance analyst Jasmine Mander cut the ribbon to officially open the new track facility at North Delta Secondary on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (James Smith photo)
PHOTOS: Grand opening for new North Delta track facility