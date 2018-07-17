BC Lions linebackers Antonio Johnson (left) and David Knevel talk to kids during the Play With the Pros event Sunday (July 15) at the CFL football team’s practice facility in Surrey. (submitted photo: BC Lions)

PHOTOS: BC Lions give pro tips to kids during football clinic at team’s Surrey field

CFL squad hosted annual ‘Play With the Pros’ event Sunday, a day after beating Winnipeg at BC Place

The BC Lions gave local kids a chance to “Play With The Pros” during an annual event held at the CFL football team’s Surrey turf on Sunday (July 15).

The two-hour event involved the help of several CFL players in a non-contact skills clinic, for dozens of children aged six to 12.

The budding footballers are divided into groups and rotate through eight stations every 10 to 15 minutes, for tips on passing, receiving, blocking and tackling.

• RELATED STORY: Rare chance for kids to ‘Play with Pros’ at B.C. Lions field in Surrey, from 2016.

• ALSO: B.C. Lions claw their way back to score 20-17 victory over Winnipeg Blue Bombers, from July 15.

Posted below are several photos from Sunday’s event, held at 10605 City Parkway in Whalley.

 

