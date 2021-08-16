PHOTOS: B.C.-champ BMX races at Surrey’s Action track

The provincials attracted 139 riders in 18 classes

Top-level BMX riders will gathered at the Action BMX track in Newton Saturday (Aug. 14) for provincial championship races. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

BMX-ers from across B.C. raced around Surrey’s Action BMX track on Saturday (Aug. 14).

The provincial championship races attracted 139 riders in 18 classes, from six (and under) to 50-plus men and women.

The Newton-area track, located at 76th Avenue and 126th Street, was busy for three days of racing, starting Thursday, with the main races and trophies awarded on Saturday.

Race results are posted on actionbmx.ca, the BMX club’s website.

The Now-Leader’s Lauren Collins photographed Saturday’s action (photos below).