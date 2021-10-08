Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull leads the troops during a training camp session at Abbotsford Centre on Friday (Oct. 8). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Canucks head coach Trent Cull leads the troops during a training camp session at Abbotsford Centre on Friday (Oct. 8). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

PHOTOS: Abbotsford Canucks continue training camp

Shots from day three at Abbotsford Centre, DiPietro and Dries joining Abbotsford AHL club

The Abbotsford Canucks inaugural training camp continued with day three on Friday (Oct. 8).

The team took part in offensive zone drills, three-on-two’s, one-on-one’s and other tasks in advance of the team’s first game on Oct. 16.

The final day of training camp occurs on Saturday (Oct. 9).

The team heads to California for games on 16, 17 and 19 for one game against the Bakersfield Condors and two against the Ontario Reign.

The home opener then occurs on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. when the Henderson Silver Knights come to the Abbotsford Centre. The two teams then clash again at the AC on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m.

In other Abbotsford Canucks news, it was announced that goalie Michael DiPietro and forward Sheldon Dries have both been sent to Abbotsford.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Abbotsford Canucks open first-ever training camp

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyvancouver canucks

Previous story
TONIGHT: Giants play first at home game in 20 months

Just Posted

A poster for the Christmas movie “Home Alone.”
Christmas concerts coming to Surrey, plus VSO’s ‘Home Alone’ movie/music at Orpheum

Metro Vancouver’s regional planning committee members voted Friday (Oct. 8, 2021) in support of a recommendation to move Surrey’s request to redesignate lands in South Campbell Heights forward. Nora Gambioli (with hand raised) was among those who opposed the move. (Metro Vancouver livestream screenshot)
Metro Vancouver committee moves South Campbell Heights plan forward

Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society volunteers stand on the train platform in Cloverdale in 2020. A new exhibit about FVHRS and Surrey’s train history opens at the Museum of Surrey June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Paint the Train visual arts shows to return

Kuldip Rai arranges a pumpkin in a new Thanksgiving-themed picture area at the Cloverdale Country Market. The market is encouraging people to come down, snap some pics, and share them on social media. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Country Market creates Thanksgiving-themed picture space