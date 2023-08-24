PHOTOS: Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games Opening Ceremony rocks Rotary Stadium

Let the Games begin.
The Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games officially opened on Wednesday (Aug. 23) with the Opening Ceremony occurring at Rotary Stadium.
The event featured performances from Calvin Dyck and the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra, Chilliwack Harmony Chorus, Drumlines, the Legacy Dance Team and the Abbotsford Skipping Sensations.
Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens, Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis and Olympic wrestler hopeful Jasmit Singh Phulka all spoke and welcomed all to Abbotsford.
The torch was also lit to signify the opening of the Games.
The Games continue until Saturday (Aug. 26) at venues all across Abbotsford.