PHOTO: Sports’ return-to-play marred by rain

A young soccer player keeps his distance from a friend (out of frame) while kicking a ball back and forth in the rain at South Surrey Athletic Park on Monday afternoon. Many sports - including soccer – were set to resume modified, organized activity this week, although the weather kept most away Monday. (Nick Greenizan photo)

For some sports on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, the beginning of the week marked the official return to organized action, in a modified form, as COVID-19 restrictions ease and return-to-play plans are approved by health authorities and provincial sports organizations.

However, rainy weather, which at times bordered on torrential, wrecked havoc on those plans Monday and kept fields in both South Surrey and White Rock largely deserted, with the exception of one turf field at South Surrey Athletic Park, at which a pair of young soccer players kept their distance from each other while kicking a ball back and forth in the rain.

Other facilities to open in recent days include the outdoor lacrosse box at White Rock’s Centennial Park and sports fields at both Centennial Park and Peace Arch Elementary. As well, both the Mann Park and White Rock lawn bowling clubs re-opened Monday.

