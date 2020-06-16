A young soccer player keeps his distance from a friend (out of frame) while kicking a ball back and forth in the rain at South Surrey Athletic Park on Monday afternoon. Many sports - including soccer – were set to resume modified, organized activity this week, although the weather kept most away Monday. (Nick Greenizan photo)

PHOTO: Sports’ return-to-play marred by rain

Amateur athletic associations to return to action this month, in modified form

For some sports on the Semiahmoo Peninsula, the beginning of the week marked the official return to organized action, in a modified form, as COVID-19 restrictions ease and return-to-play plans are approved by health authorities and provincial sports organizations.

However, rainy weather, which at times bordered on torrential, wrecked havoc on those plans Monday and kept fields in both South Surrey and White Rock largely deserted, with the exception of one turf field at South Surrey Athletic Park, at which a pair of young soccer players kept their distance from each other while kicking a ball back and forth in the rain.

Other facilities to open in recent days include the outdoor lacrosse box at White Rock’s Centennial Park and sports fields at both Centennial Park and Peace Arch Elementary. As well, both the Mann Park and White Rock lawn bowling clubs re-opened Monday.

Have you – or anyone in your family – re-started an athletic pursuit this week? If so, be sure to take a photo and email sports@peacearchnews.com


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

soccer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Commissioner says there might not be an MLB season this year

Just Posted

Clayton Community Centre won’t open on schedule

City of Surrey says projected budget shortfall of between $37 to $42 million will prevent it from opening a number of facilities

Surrey gives distillery green light to produce pot-infused drink

Not everyone on city council is high on the idea

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

JUNE 16: City of White Rock to re-open pier to public

Cloverdale: The Historic Heart of Surrey

A short history of Cloverdale and Clayton Heights

Canada-U.S. border closure has ‘killed’ business in Blaine, Wash.

City’s economy has taken major hit without Canadian traffic

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

‘Caught off guard’: B.C.’s online independent schools criticize funding cuts

The education ministry is changing funding for 16 schools

VIDEO: Salmon babies in safe haven on Vancouver Island before hitting open ocean

Marble River Hatchery fish get a one-month all-inclusive stay at the Quatsino Lodge

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Poor construction, maintenance driving B.C. strata insurance rates up

Financial regulator finds water damage a major factor

Government pledges $3M to improve salmon stocks, restoration in B.C.

Seven projects will get $3M under joint federal/provincial program to reverse declines

B.C. expands gas price tracking to four communities this summer

Complaints of unfair pricing spurred the investigation

New COVID outbreak reported in Lower Mainland care home

A long-term care residence at Langley Memorial Hospital initiates outbreak protocols as of Monday

Most Read