PHOTO GALLERY: 1,300 gymnasts compete at 2018 Delta Invitational

The annual competition took place at the Richmond Oval May 4-6

More than 1,300 gymnasts descended on the Richmond Oval for the 38th annual Delta Invitational and Cash and Carry Cup this past weekend.

The annual competition, taking place on May 4 to 6, featured gymnasts from across B.C., Alberta and northern Canada. Although much of the competition was for honours, the event did include a cash prize — in this case, $10,000 divided among the winners of the Cash and Carry Cup.

The top athletes in the Cash and Carry Cup were Vancouver Phoenix’s Devy Dyson, Darren Wong and Evan Fedder, who won gold, silver and bronze, respectively, in men’s artistic gymnastics; Vancouver Phoenix’s Athena Hutchinson and Ella Lucas, and Flip City’s Lauren Van Harmelen, who won gold, silver and bronze, respectively, in women’s artistic gymnastics.

For full Delta Invitational and Cash and Carry Cup results, visit live.kscore.ca/delta and browse the individual events using the drop-down menus at the top-left of the page.


