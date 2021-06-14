Luc Bruchet (left), shown here competing at the 2016 Olympics, went under the Olympic qualifying standard in the 5,000-m at the Harry Jerome International Track Classic last weekend in Burnaby. (Laci Perenyi/Sportphoto photo)

Luc Bruchet (left), shown here competing at the 2016 Olympics, went under the Olympic qualifying standard in the 5,000-m at the Harry Jerome International Track Classic last weekend in Burnaby. (Laci Perenyi/Sportphoto photo)

Personal-best run launches South Surrey runner back in Olympic contention

At Harry Jerome Classic, Luc Bruchet hits Olympic standard in men’s 5,000-m

It looks like Luc Bruchet is headed back to the Olympics.

At the Harry Jerome International Track Classic at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium on Saturday, the South Surrey runner – who attended Elgin Park Secondary before moving on to UBC – clocked a time just under the Olympic qualifying mark in the men’s 5,000-m.

Bruchet – who also competed for Canada at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio – crossed the finish line in 13 minutes, 12.56 seconds, a stunning mark that shaved a full 10 seconds of his personal best. He needed to finish in 13:13.56 or less in order to book his ticket to the Tokyo-hosted Games this summer.

“Still trying to process what happened last night,” the 30-year-old tweeted Sunday, adding that having fans cheering for him along the fence helped push him in the final stages of the distance race.

“It made those last few laps a touch easier,” he said.

And though Bruchet will have to wait a few weeks to get the official word that he’s been named to the Canadian Olympic track and field team, it’s a likely appointment after his performance Saturday.

Though he said he felt good heading into Saturday’s race at Swangard, Bruchet admitted that being able to take as much time off his old PB came as a bit of a shock, even to him and his coach.

“We were kind of using (the meet) to see how fast I could go, and I surprised myself a little bit, surprised my coach,” he said.

“The plan had been to see how far we could go until 13:20. I’m in the best shape ever, and I knew if the weather was good, we could put on a good one. We were quick from the gun and things were feeling good.

“It wasn’t until that final 600 (metres) where I was like, ‘Holy crap, I might be able to run the standard.’

“There was more magic there than I anticipated.”

Despite having competed at the Olympics in 2016, Bruchet said he wasn’t focused on a return trip this summer, but was instead aiming to simply improve as much as he could.

“My whole motto this year has been that it would be great to get back to the Olympics, but my mindset has been to approach each race, each workout with everything I have, and whatever the result might be, that’s fine.

“It’s been about seeing how fast I can push myself, and how far.”

Five years ago, Bruchet – who is also a three-time Canadian cross-country champion – qualified for the Rio Games by also coming in just under the wire, with a time of 13:24.10 – less than one second under the target of 13:25.

In 2016 at the Rio-hosted Olympics, Bruchet failed to qualify for the men’s 5,000-m final after finishing 19th in his heat. Overall, he placed 37th out of 46 runners.

“It was such a learning experience, and I’m proud of myself because I never gave up – I gave it everything I had, pushed myself as hard as I could the entire race, and kept trying to pass people until I crossed the finish line,” Bruchet told Peace Arch News at the time.

He also noted back then that when the next Olympics rolled around – the one-year-delayed Tokyo event – he would not be satisfied with simply being there, and would be targeting a spot in the final race.

“Four years from now, it won’t be just about making the team, it’ll be about making the final,” he told PAN at the time.

He retiterated that stance on Monday, calling a potential trip to Tokyo “a business trip.” With much of the Olympic hubbub toned down or cancelled outright due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bruchet said it might actually make it easier for him to focus on his races.

“Maybe it’ll be easier to just lock in.”

OlympicsTokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Previous story
Christian Eriksen in stable condition, Euro 2020 match resumes
Next story
CFL football will be played this summer in Canada

Just Posted

Surrey council chambers. (File photo)
Surrey council to consider ‘public engagement’ strategies tonight

Council asked to endorse ‘Public Engagement Strategy and Toolkit,’ and a ‘Big Vision, Bold Moves’ transportation public engagement plan

Old trucks are seen in the yard at the B.C. Vintage Truck Museum in Cloverdale June 14, 2021. The Museum is reopening June 19 after a seven-month COVID closure. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale’s truck museum to reopen

B.C. Vintage Truck Museum set to open its doors June 19

Surrey City Hall. (File photo)
Surrey council to consider $7.3 million contract for street paving projects tonight

A city staff report recommends Lafarge Canada Inc. be awarded $7,326,667.95 for 15 road projects in North Surrey and one in South Surrey

Country artist Tyler Joe Miller. (submitted photo)
Surrey singer Miller needs votes to win $25K ‘Top of the Country’ contest

He’s a top-8 finalist in SiriusXM event

Pictured from left, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Walk off the Earth and Jim Cuddy. (submitted photos)
Buffy Sainte-Marie, Jim Cuddy and others to play Surrey’s virtual Canada Day

Family Show and Evening Show planned for July 1

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a plenary session at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay, England on Friday June 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada donating 13M surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses to poor countries

Trudeau says the government will pay for 87 million shots to be distributed to poor countries

Robert Nelson, 35, died after being stabbed at a homeless camp in Abbotsford on April 7 of this year.
Mom pleads for information about son’s killing at Abbotsford homeless camp

Robert Nelson, 35, described as ‘man who stood for justice, honour, respect’

The BC Ferries website went down for a short while Monday morning following a provincial announcement that recreational travel between health authorities can resume Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ website crashes in wake of provincial reopening announcement

Website back up now, recreational travel between health regions to resume as of Tuesday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Kamloops Indian Residential School is photographed using a drone in Kamloops, B.C., Monday, June, 14, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former school earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Communities grapple with what to do with former residential and day schools

Some tear them down as a tool to help healing, others repurpose them as tools for moving forward

Police arrest the suspect in an attempted armed bank robbery on June 2 at the Scotiabank at Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way in Abbotsford. (Photo by Garry Amyot)
Abbotsford bank robbery suspect who was stopped by customers faces more charges

Neil Simpson now faces total of eight charges, up from the initial two

FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. officials watching U.K.’s Delta variant struggles, ‘may need to slow’ restart plan

Studies show that one dose of vaccine is only 33 per cent effective in preventing B.1.617.2 spread

RCMP Const. Shelby Patton is shown in this undated handout photo. RCMP say that Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over on Saturday morning in Wolseley, east of Regina. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, RCMP
Pair charged in Saskatchewan Mountie’s death make first court appearance

Const. Shelby Patton was hit by an allegedly stolen truck that he had pulled over Saturday morning

David and Collet Stephan leave for a break during an appeal hearing in Calgary on Thursday, March 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Appeal Court rejects stay for Alberta couple facing third trial in son’s death

Pair accused in their earlier trials of not seeking medical attention for their son sooner

Most Read