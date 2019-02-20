Peewee Ravens win first two games in Quebec

Prior to heading east for the Quebec International Peewee Tournament, Shane Kuss joked that his Semiahmoo A1 Ravens were getting thrown “right into the fire” because their first-game opponents hailed from a well-known hockey powerhouse – Russia.

Perhaps Russian coaches should have been the ones saying the same thing.

In their opening game of the prestigious tournament, Semiahmoo defeated SKA St. Petersburg 5-2 on Feb. 15, and followed that up Tuesday with a 4-3 overtime victory over New Hampshire Top Gun. The Ravens third game was Wednesday tilt against a squad from New Jersey.

Throug two games, Jordan Gavin is leading the offensive charge with three goals and three assists, while Chase Valliant had two goals and three helpers. Tomas Mrsic also had one goal and three assists.

Wow what an amazing day @CarnavalQc. Kids had a blast. pic.twitter.com/GLhHBSVwd1 — SemiPeeweeA1 (@a1_semi) February 16, 2019

Away from the rink, the team has also attended Carnaval and attended a Quebec Remparts junior-hockey game.

The tournament wraps up Feb. 24.



