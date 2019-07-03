Pee Wee lacrosse provincials to be played in Delta; Midgets in Cloverdale, Langley

Tournaments will involve more than 100 teams at select sites in B.C., starting July 11

Arenas in North Delta and Cloverdale are among venues for the BC Lacrosse Association’s box lacrosse provincial championships this month.

Subway-sponsored tournaments will involve more than 100 teams at select sites in B.C., starting with female-division games in Nanaimo and Parksville on Thursday, July 11.

Also from July 11 to 14, Pee Wee-aged players will converge in Delta for provincial-tourney games hosted by Delta Lacrosse Association, at Sungod Recreation Centre, South Delta rec and Ladner Leisure Centre.

Elsewhere in the province, Bantam division teams will compete in Victoria from July 18 to 21, and Midget-aged games will be played from July 25 to 28 at Langley Events Centre and Cloverdale Arena.

Schedules are posted to the association’s website, bclacrosse.com.

The games at Delta arenas will involve Pee Wee teams in A1, A2, B and C levels.

CLICK HERE for the complete Pee Wee division schedule in Delta.

At Sungod, welcome ceremonies will be held on Thursday, July 11 starting at 8 p.m., in the main arena on 112th Street.

In the Midget tournament, Cloverdale Arena will play host to some games on July 25-26.

Box lacrosse is played almost exclusively in Canada, with annual national championships held at seven levels.

“The award of the premiere junior (17-21) championship is the Minto Cup, while the best senior players in Canada (over 21) play for the Mann Cup,” notes a post at bclacrosse.com.

“There are currently over 47,000 Box players in Canada. Both males and females play this version of Lacrosse and the ages of competition range from 6-65 years.”



