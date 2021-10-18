Peace Arch News Classic volleyball tournament returns to South Surrey

The Peace Arch News Classic girls volleyball tournament is set to return to South Surrey this month. (Aaron Hinks photo)

After a one-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling all high-school sports, the Peace Arch News Classic volleyball tournament is set to return to South Surrey.

The tournament – an annual event in non-pandemic years – is set for this Friday and Saturday (Oct. 22-23) at Semiahmoo Secondary. This year’s tournament is a 16-team senior-girls only event; in previous years, some junior squads have taken part.

The host Semiahmoo Totems anchor the tournament’s Pool A, along with Langley Fundamental, Richmond’s McRoberts Secondary and R.E Mountain. Other Surrey teams set to compete are Southridge, Guildford Park, Salish Secondary and Holy Cross.

Teams will play games within their respective pools on Friday, while Saturday will feature playoff rounds. The championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The PAN Classic has been held since the late 1980s – and has topped out at 24 teams in its heyday; in 2019, the last time the event was held, just 10 teams took to the court, in large part due to a glut of competing tournaments being staged on the same weekend.

The 2019 event was won by the Mission Roadrunners, who defeated Semiahmoo in the gold-medal game. Semiahmoo finished second in 2018, as well.



High school sportsVolleyball