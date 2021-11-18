Peace Arch Curling Club gets ready to host High Tides bonspiel

20 teams expected to take part in White Rock tournament later this month

The High Tides bonspiel is set for Peace Arch Curling Club later this month. (File photo)

Curling has returned to the Peace Arch Curling Club, and next week it will host a number of teams from across the province – assuming that highway closures and flooding don’t keep them from travelling to the Lower Mainland.

From Nov. 26-28, the club will host its High Tides bonspiel, and according to a news release, “there is no better indication of the excitement” curlers are feeling than the fact that 20 clubs have registered, including “at least six” teams from outside the Peace Arch club – from Vancouver, Chilliwack, Langley, Abbotsford and Kelowna.

“We are thrilled with the response,” said bonspiel organizer John Bogar.

PACC manager Gary MacKinnon noted that he was relieved to see rocks being thrown again at the rink, noting that the COVID-19 shutdown was particularly tough for the organization.

“Peace Arch is a non-profit organization and we receive no municipal funding. The COVID shutdown hit us hard because we are the only curling club in the region without regular government support,” he said. “We are happy to see our curlers back and feel lucky to still have our lights on.”

The club did receive rent relief from the City of White Rock late in 2020.

MacKinnon added that many of the club’s curlers paid their fees even when the club was closed, “and that allowed us to cover our fixed costs.”

The championship game of the High Tides tournament is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:30 p.m. The Peace Arch Curling Club is located at 1475 Anderson St.



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

curling