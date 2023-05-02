Parents want Surrey hockey coach back after he protected players from racial insults during game

Brian MacGillivray was suspended 30 days after his team left the ice during a tournament

Brian MacGillivray was announced as coach of Surrey Minor Hockey Association’s U11 A1 rep team in June 2022.

Parents of a Surrey rep hockey team are pushing to have their coach back following a banner-winning season, marred by a game in which racial insults were reportedly hurled at his players by opponents.

The minor hockey association’s U11 A1 team was coached by Brian MacGillivray until April, when he was relieved of his coaching duties without explanation to him or parents, according to them.

MacGillivray and the parents believe the association’s move stems from a game in February when the coach was suspended by BC Hockey for 30 days, for essentially protecting his players from comments directed at them by members of a team they faced at a tournament in Coquitlam.

“The (Surrey) team has 15 South Asian players, and during the game in question the 10-year-olds were called ‘monkey,’ ‘banana’ and the N-word by numerous players on the opposing team,” according to a news release from Laura Ballance Media Group on Tuesday (May 2).

MacGillivray is said to have “protested to the on-ice officials and tournament safety officials stating he didn’t feel his players could safely return to the ice,” the news release adds.

“The Surrey team left the ice, resulting in a 30-day suspension of Coach MacGillivray and the disqualification of the team from the tournament.”

The Surrey hockey association released MacGillivray from his coaching duties “almost immediately” after his suspension ended in late March.

The parents now want answers from the hockey association, but are afraid to talk publicly.

“They don’t want to be targeted and not have their kid make the rep team next season,” said Laura Ballance, who said she issued a news release as “pro bono” work on behalf of parents on the team.

“The incident (at the game in February) was horrible, and kids were crying on the bench. The coach (MacGillivray) didn’t like it, and pulled the team from the ice. He did the right thing here.”

MacGillivray, a longtime coach who runs summer hockey camps for kids, was hired to coach the rep team in June 2022. The announcement remains posted on the hockey association’s website (surreyminorhockey.com).

In a phone call Tuesday, Surrey Minor Hockey Association president Jeff Shelton said he had no comment about the issue.



