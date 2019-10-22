Panthers dump Centennial 56-0

Win propels Lord Tweedsmuir into final two weeks of regular season

Tremmel States-Jones jumps a player and the goal line to score a touchdown against Kelowna earlier this year. States-Jones led the way against Centennial Oct. 18 rushing for 163 yards and 3 TDs on 13 carries in a 56-0 win for the Lord Tweedsmuir.

The Panthers continued their winning ways Oct. 18 by running over Centennial 56-0.

The win improves the Panthers record to 4-1 and puts them into sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference with only two games left in the regular season.

Offensively, the Panthers rushed for 325 yards on 31 attempts. Lord Tweedsmuir’s offensive line played very well.

Tremmel States-Jones led the rushing category with 13 carries for 163 yards and 3 TDs. Noah Anderson had 10 carries for 95 yards and 2 TDs. Key’shawn Dorsey, Avery Lilley, and Rhys Huston each scored 1 TD.

“Defensively, we had a strong team effort with stellar play from Terrell Jones, Liam Harrison, and Kyle Dodd helped keep Centennial off the scoreboard,” said LT offensive coordinator Nick Kawaza.