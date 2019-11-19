Lauren Benson (centre) celebrates with her White Rock Renegades teammates after signing her letter of intent to play at the University of Connecticut. (Contributed photo)

Pair of White Rock Renegades commit to U.S. softball programs

Lauren Benson to play at University of Connecticut; Amanda Pillkahn at Odessa College

A pair of White Rock Renegades have inked college scholarships stateside.

Last week, Semiahmoo Peninsula resident Lauren Benson signed a national letter of intent to play with the University of Connecticut Huskies, beginning in September 2020. Her NCAA commitment came just a week after one of her former Renegade teammates, Amanda Pillkahn, signed her own letter of intent to play with the Odessa College Wranglers in Texas, in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

This year, UConn is in its first season playing in the NCAA’s Big East – one of the country’s top athletic conferences.

Both Benson – one of the top catchers in Canada for her age group – and Pillkahn, a pitcher, were members of the White Rock Renegades ’02 team coached by Ted Birdsall, who was most recently honoured by Softball Canada as coach of the year for his work with the Renegades’ 2004-born squad.

Since 2017, Benson has also played at the Abbotsford-based Yale Secondary Softball Academy under head coach Dave Paetkau.

Prior to Yale, Benson attended Elgin Park Secondary.

Benson, an eight-year member of the Renegades, helped the ’02 squad to both provincial and national championships in 2016, and was named top catcher at the latter tournament.

This past season, she was a part of the U19 Canadian Junior National Team – alongside Renegade teammates Katie Korstrom and Emma Dorval – that won bronze at U19 world championships.

“Lauren will bring versatility to our program behind the plate and in the infield,” said UConn head coach Laura Valentino in a news release announcing the signing.

“She has also competed at a high level with the Canadian Junior National Team and takes tremendous pride in her work behind the plate. I look forward to seeing Lauren bring her work ethic and love for softball to our program.”


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey’s Kongbo has eyes on Grey Cup prize as Bombers rookie

Just Posted

Replica of historic Bulman’s Garage to be built after ‘suspicious’ fire in Surrey

A body was found inside the Port Kells building after being destroyed by a blaze on Oct. 21

CCTV cameras help Surrey RCMP arrest two bank robbery suspects

The robberies were in North Surrey on Nov. 7 and Oct. 1

Surrey’s Kongbo has eyes on Grey Cup prize as Bombers rookie

Holy Cross grad is a defensive end with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Annual gala aims to give Surrey youth a boost with transitional housing

Fourth annual fundraiser set for Friday, Nov. 22

New commander for White Rock RCMP

Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls has been a Mountie for 15 years

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperate breeding program

$2.9 million judgment in B.C. blueberry farm sabotage lawsuit

The new owners saw most of their farm ruined just as they took possession

B.C. to more than double sales tax on vaping products

Tax up from 7 to 20 per cent, tobacco tax up two cents

29 B.C. students in Hong Kong amid tense protests, university siege

Eight UVic and 21 UBC students still in Hong Kong

‘Midget’ no more: Sweeping division name changes coming to minor hockey in Canada

Alpha-numeric division names will be used for the 2020-2021 season and beyond

Ottawa urges CN and union to continue talks as 3,200 workers go on strike

The rail workers began their strike after failing to reach a deal by a midnight deadline

Student tells B.C. Supreme Court she wasn’t allowed to leave Indigenous smudging ceremony

Girl cross-examined Monday in Nanaimo courtroom, case continues Tuesday

Trans Mountain received $320M in government subsidies in first half 2019: report

The money included $135.8 million in direct subsidies and $183.8 million in indirect subsidies

UPDATED: Vancouver Island’s Joe gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog cruelty case

Melissa Tooshley expected in court on Thursday in same case

Most Read