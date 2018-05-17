Semiahmoo Minor Hockey’s Tomas Mrsic (left) and Jordan Gavin (right) recently returned from an international tournament in Bolzano, Italy. (Contributed photo)

Pair of Semiahmoo Ravens fly high in Italy

Tomas Mrsic, Jordan Gavin find success at international hockey tournament

A pair of talented young Semiahmoo Minor Hockey players put their skills on display in front of an international audience last month, at the World Selects Invite Elite tournament in Bolzano, Italy.

Both Tomas Mrsic and Jordan Gavin – teammates in Semiahmoo’s peewee ranks – were part of a Western Canada Selects team that took part in the event, which is run by a company called Legacy Sports and was held at the end of April. The tournament featured top youth players from vaunted Russian programs such as CSK St. Petersburg, in addition to teams from Slovakia and Latvia, as well as other parts of Canada.

As they are back at home with Semiahmoo, Mrsic and Gavin were linemates in Italy – along with Saskatchewan’s Clark Caswell – and the three combined for 22 points in five games. Gavin, who plays right wing, had eight goals and one assist while Mrsic, who plays centre on the line, had four goals and four assists.

At the conclusion of the tournament, Mrsic was named the top forward, and also was named the top all-around player.

The accolades are the latest in a long line of awards for Mrsic who – along with Gavin – has also represented B.C.-based summer-hockey teams at prestigious tournaments in Toronto, and Nashville, as well as the Brick Invitational, held annually in Edmonton. Playing for the BC Junior Canucks at the Brick event in 2016, the dynamic duo combined for 17 points in six games, and in the playoff rounds, Mrsic had eight points in two games – a four-goal, one-assist effort in semifinals, followed by a hat-trick in the final game.

Next year, Gavin and Mrsic will compete in France at a similar international event for 2006-born players.

