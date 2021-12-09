Pair of Semiahmoo Hockey alums picked in top 10 at WHL draft

Two former Semiahmoo Minor Hockey players have been selected in the top 10 of the Western Hockey League’s Prospects Draft. (Contributed images)

A pair of Semiahmoo Minor Hockey alums have been selected among the top 10 picks in the Western Hockey League’s prospects draft that began Thursday morning.

Jordan Gavin was selected second overall by the Kennewick, Wash.-based Tri-City Americans, while his teammate, Tomas Mrsic, was drafted six spots later, going eighth overall to the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Both players now play at the Delta Hockey Academy, and prior to that, they were members of Semiahmoo’s peewee A1 team that won a provincial championship in 2019.

This season, Gavin – who is listed as a five-foot-11, 143-pound centre – has scored 24 goals and added 34 assists in just 14 games playing for Delta in the U17 division of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL). He also added a goal and an assist in a single game with Delta’s U18 team.

“It’s an exciting time for (the) organization because you’re bringing in elite talent,” said Tri-City Americans general manager Robert Tory, in a video posted to the team’s social-media accounts shortly after the first-round selection was made.

“A lot of guys come to our program from the Delta Hockey Academy… they had a tremendous bantam team (this year). Knowing the type of program Delta has, in developing fine young men – guys who are focused and have high skill level – I think it’s going to allow Jordan to come in and be comfortable right off the get go.”

Jordan Gavin is a Tri-City American! 🇺🇸 General Manager @tory_robert gives us insight on what fans can expect from the second overall selection. pic.twitter.com/aZmeGnGup4 — Tri-City Americans (@TCAmericans) December 9, 2021

Surrey’s Carter Savage, also a Delta Hockey alum, was drafted by Tri-City in the 2020 WHL draft.

Like his Delta teammate, Mrsic, a five-foot-10, 150-pound forward, has also been shredding the competition at the CSSHL U17 level. Through 16 games this season, he has 27 goals and 31 assists.

Two other Delta Academy players, Miguel Marques (Lethbridge Hurricanes) and Colton Roberts (Vancouver Giants), were also picked in the first round – 10th and 11th overall, respectively. Another Delta teammate, Gavin Garland, was picked in the second round, 31st overall to Tri-City.

The first overall pick in the draft was Berkly Catton, a Saskatoon prospect selected by the Spokane Chiefs.

The draft continues throughout the day, and a number of Surrey/White Rock players have a chance to be drafted. To follow the process as it happens, click here.

