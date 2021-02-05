Pair of former Surrey Eagles earn NCAA accolades

Former Surrey Eagles captain Hudson Schandor (left) has been named the NCAA Hockey East Conference’s Rookie of the Week. (Garrett James photo)

A pair of former Surrey Eagles have earned NCAA recognition this month.

Former captain Hudson Schandor – who played for the Birds during the 2019-’20 season before leaving for the University of Connecticut – was named the Hockey East Conference’s Rookie of the Week, after picking up four points in a weekend sweep over Merrimack College.

The BC Hockey League alum scored the game-winning goal – his fourth tally of the season – in a 6-1 win in a Friday night game last week, and followed that up with three assists in a 6-2 victory the following night.

In his one season in Surrey, Schandor had 61 points in 56 games. He also played two seasons with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Meanwhile, another former Eagle, Ashton Calder, was one of 11 BCHL alums nominated for the Hobey Baker Award – the NCAA’s annual award given to the top men’s hockey player in the country.

Fifty players have been nominated, and the list is narrowed down as the season progresses. The top-10 finalists will be named in March and a winner chosen after that.

Calder, who is in his junior year at Lake Superior State University in Michigan, is scoring at a point-per-game pace in the NCAA, with five goals and seven assists in 12 games.

In his lone season with the Eagles in 2016-17, Calder scored 22 goals and added 20 assists in 49 games.



sports@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHLSurrey Eagles