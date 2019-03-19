Paige, Dowhaniuk honoured by Canada West for rookie seasons

Semiahmoo Secondary alums Adam Paige (left) and Michael Dowhaniuk (right) were recently honoured by Canada West after impressive rookie seasons at university, in basketball and volleyball respectively. (Paige photo by Don Voaklander/University of Alberta Golden Bears; Dowhaniuk photo by Rich Lam/UBC Thunderbirds)

A pair of former Semiahmoo Secondary student-athletes have been honoured for impressive first seasons at the university level.

Recently, Michael Dowhaniuk – who plays volleyball with the UBC Thunderbirds – was named to Canada West’s all-rookie team, while also been selected a second-team conference all-star, while his former Semiahmoo classmate, Adam Paige was honoured for his play on the basketball court.

Paige, a member of the University of Alberta Golden Bears men’s hoops team, was named Canada West men’s basketball’s rookie of the year after “making major contributions” to the Golden Bears team in his first season, according to a University of Alberta athletic-department news release.

Paige played in all 20 of the Bears’ games this season and finished fifth in team scoring, averaging 8.7 points per game. The Bears finished with a win-loss record of 15-5.

“Adam has impressed us with his poise and performance in many big games all season long. He continued to improve all season long and we saw some exceptional play from him in the Canada West playoffs,” said Golden Bears head coach Barnaby Craddock.

Dowhaniuk – called a “first-year sensation” in a notice on the UBC Athletics website – led the T-Birds this season with 220 kills. His mark of 3.19 kills per set was the 12th highest mark in the entire conference, a release notes.

The six-foot-four outside hitter also led UBC with 256 total points.

Both Dowhaniuk and Paige had plenty of success at the high-school level before graduating. Dowhaniuk led the Totems to back-to-back provincial triple-A volleyball championships in 2017 and ‘18, while Paige was a key part of Semiahmoo’s senior boys basketball team that finished second at senior boys quad-A provincials in 2018.



