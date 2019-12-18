Pacific Sea Wolves scoop swimming medals at Quebec meet

Members of the Pacific Sea Wolves swim club in Pointe-Claire, Que. earlier this month. (Contributed photo)

More than a dozen members of the South Surrey-based Pacific Sea Wolves headed east to Quebec this month – and returned home with plenty of medals.

A total of 14 local swimmers competed a the Pointe-Claire AA-AAA Invitational meet, held in suburban Montreal. Six members of the team finished on the podium, led by Sergey Chernomorchenko, who won five gold medals – in the 100- and 200-m butterfly, 200- and 400-m individual medley and the 1,500-m freestyle.

In addition to the medals, Chernomorchenko also achieved three Olympic trial qualifying times and was named the top 13/14-year-old at the meet.

Other PSW swimmers to win medals were Alex Guo, who won bronze in the 200-m IM; Matthew Tymos, who won silver in the 50-m free and bronze in the 100-m backstroke; Edison Liu, who won silver in the 200-m IM and 200-m fly, and bronze in the 100-m free; and Tristan Schanz, who picked up a silver medal in the 200-m breaststroke.

As well, Guo, Tymos, Liu and Darby Walsh won gold in the 4 x 50-m freestyle relay. and Raymond Zou swam to a pair of new provincial qualifying times.



