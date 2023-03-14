Delta Ice Hawks forward Payton Hu works his way behind the White Rock Whalers net to set up Tye Hemenway for a powerplay goal during Game 4 of the PJHL playoff series Monday (March 13) at Centennial Arena in White Rock. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Delta Ice Hawks forward Payton Hu works his way behind the White Rock Whalers net to set up Tye Hemenway for a powerplay goal during Game 4 of the PJHL playoff series Monday (March 13) at Centennial Arena in White Rock. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

JUNIOR ‘B’ HOCKEY

OT win in ‘Battle of Boundary Bay’ gives White Rock Whalers life against Delta Ice Hawks

The PJHL teams now return to Ladner for Game 5 in Shaw conference final

“Big goal” Cole Svendson scored his third of the night in overtime to keep White Rock Whalers alive in their Pacific Junior Hockey League conference final with Delta Ice Hawks.

On Monday (March 13), the home team won 5-4 at White Rock’s Centennial Arena when Svendson, a six-foot-four forward, scored 8:24 into the extra period to give the Whalers their first win of the series.

Delta now has a 3-1 advantage in this “Battle of Boundary Bay,” which shifts back to Ladner Leisure Centre for Game 5 Thursday night (March 16, 8:30 p.m. start).

If necessary, Game 6 would be played at South Surrey Arena on Saturday, and Game 7 is scheduled at North Delta’s Sungod Arena next Tuesday (March 21).

In Monday’s Game 4, Svendson’s linemates Chris Fortems and Zachary Sherwin added goals for the Whalers. In net, Evan Paul stopped 40 of 44 shots fired by the Ice Hawks.

At the other end of the ice, Merik Erickson was also busy turning away 41 of 46 shots for Delta, who had goals from Colin Jang, Tye Hemenway, Brayden Sinclair and Alex Lucchesi.

Game stats are posted on pjhl.net, along with schedules and more.

This series is a rematch for the Whalers and Ice Hawks, who are battling for the Tom Shaw conference championship a year after White Rock took down Delta in six games.

Heading into Monday’s matchup, Delta won the series’ first three games by identical 4-1 scores.

The winner of the Delta/White Rock series will play for the PJHL league championship against either Ridge Meadows Flames or Chilliwack Jets. In that conference final the Flames lead 3-0, with Game 4 in Sardis tonight (Tuesday).

The winner of the PJHL championship will advance to the Cyclone Taylor Cup tournament for B.C.’s Junior B teams, in Revelstoke this year starting April 13.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Junior B Hockey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey sports events get B.C. gov’t funding for baseball, rugby, goalball, other gatherings
Next story
Hockey hair no more: Surrey Eagles broadcaster will get it cut for a cause this Sunday

Just Posted

The BC SPCA is warning the public about a man and woman selling sick, skinny kittens in Surrey. (Unsplash photo)
BC SPCA issues warning about sick kittens being sold in Surrey

Hockey broadcaster Joey Pitt pictured in July 2020 (left) and March 2023. (Photos: twitter.com/_JoeyPitt)
Hockey hair no more: Surrey Eagles broadcaster will get it cut for a cause this Sunday

St. John Paul II Academy will open its South Surrey location (18230 24 Ave.) in Fall of 2025. (Contributed photo)
Ground-breaking for South Surrey Catholic school set for March 31; opening date in fall 2025

The South Surrey Indoor Pool reopened Tuesday, Sept. 20. 2022, but still has limited hours that do not include Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays. (surrey.ca photo)
Pool patrons wondering why South Surrey Indoor Pool still not open Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays

Pop-up banner image