A Surrey Storm 03B player runs to first base during a game against Mission Mayhem on Friday (July 5) on the opening day of the Canada Cup International Softball Championship at Softball City in South Surrey. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Softball

Opening day for Canada Cup in South Surrey

Annual fastpitch event runs July 5 to 14

Hundreds of softball players filled Softball City in South Surrey Friday (July 5) for the opening day of the Canada Cup International Softball Championship.

The annual fastpitch event runs July 5 to 14 at three locations; Softball City in South Surrey, Cloverdale Athletic Park and Sunnyside Park, also in South Surrey.

The Canada Cup includes youth and international women’s teams taking part.

READ MORE: Canada Cup set for first pitch in South Surrey, July 4, 2019

For more information on the event, visit canadacup.com/live/index.


