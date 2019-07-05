Opening day for Canada Cup in South Surrey

A Surrey Storm 03B player runs to first base during a game against Mission Mayhem on Friday (July 5) on the opening day of the Canada Cup International Softball Championship at Softball City in South Surrey. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Hundreds of softball players filled Softball City in South Surrey Friday (July 5) for the opening day of the Canada Cup International Softball Championship.

The annual fastpitch event runs July 5 to 14 at three locations; Softball City in South Surrey, Cloverdale Athletic Park and Sunnyside Park, also in South Surrey.

The Canada Cup includes youth and international women’s teams taking part.

For more information on the event, visit canadacup.com/live/index.



