Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl (29) plays the puck while sitting on the ice after falling in front of Vancouver Canucks Andrei Kuzmenko (96) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Oilers beat reeling Canucks 4-2 for 6th straight victory

Loss was 3rd in 4 nights for Canucks

Zach Hyman had a goal and three assists to set a career high in points and the surging Edmonton Oilers beat the reeling Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory.

Hyman has 56 points with 24 goals and 32 assists. He had 54 points last seasoon.

The Canucks lost their third game in four nights and are 1-9-0 in their last 10. Chants of “Bruce, there it is!” to the tune of Tag Team’s “Whoomp! (There it is)” echoed around Rogers Arena in recognition of Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau, who is expected to be fired in the coming days.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored and had two assists for Edmonton, Connor McDavid had his 40th goal and an assist and Leon Draisaitl scored his 28th goal. Stuart Skinner made 27 saves to help the Oilers improve to 27-18-3.

Andrei Kuzmenko and J.T. Miller scored for Vancouver. Quinn Hughes had two assists and Spencer Martin made 25 saves.

UP NEXT:

Oilers: Host Columbus on Wednesday night.

Canucks: Host Chicago on Tuesday night.

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

