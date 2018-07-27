Ocean Athletics’ Gabrielle Hack tries to clear the high-jump bar during last year’s BC Junior Development Track and Field meet. (File photo)

Ocean Athletics prepares for masters, youth events

South Surrey track club to host 2018 Canadian Masters Track and Field Championships Aug. 3-5

It’s shaping up to be an awfully busy summer for members of Ocean Athletics.

The Semiahmoo Peninsula-based track-and-field club – who recently had a handful of members win medals at BC Summer Games – has a strong contingent in Kelowna this weekend for BC Athletics’ Junior Development Track and Field Championships, and early next month, the club will host an even bigger meet – 2018 Canadian Masters Track and Field Championships.

The national-level masters event will run Aug. 3-5 at South Surrey Athletic Park, and will feature competitors who are 30 years old and above.

The event – the 45th annual – should attract a number of high-end athletes from across the country, especially considering it’s scheduled just a few days after another big west-coast meet that often draws competition from far and wide – the USA Track and Field Masters Outdoor Championships, which are being held in Spokane, Wash. this weekend.

For more information, including a meet schedule, go to www.oceanathletics.org or visit www.canadianmasters.ca

A total of 30 youth Ocean Athletics athletes are scheduled to take part in this weekend’s junior-development meet in Kelowna, however air-quality concerns – due to wildfires throughout the Okanagan region – could threaten the event.

On the BC Athletics website, organizers have posted a series of air-quality updates dating back to July 21, with each one stating that, “at this time… BC Athletics is not considering relocating the BC Athletics Junior Development Track and Field Championships.” The most recent update was posted Thursday.

“BC Athletics continues to monitor the situation in Kelowna and the Okanagan region… the primary concern is the health and safety of everyone,” the notice continues.

The same wildfires concerns plagued last year’s event, which was also scheduled for Kelowna but, at the last minute, moved to South Surrey Athletic Park.

Previous story
VIDEO: Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies excited to play with Bayern Munich stars
Next story
Both brains and brawn essential for B.C. marathon swimmer

Just Posted

First court appearance for Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

‘Celebratory’ sculpture to welcome newcomers at Museum of Surrey

‘The Rivers that Connect Us,’ a $180,000 illuminated sculpture, selected for museum site

UPDATE: Multiple injuries after vehicle collision on Highway 15

Victim in South Surrey crash ‘is beat up but she’ll be herself’

UPDATE: Missing Surrey teen found safe

Jiwan Johal, 15, was last seen June 28

Butt heads still causing grass fires in Surrey

Local firefighters fought 11 brush and grass fires in Surrey on Thursday and nine on Wednesday

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Bad week in social media gets worse; Twitter hammered on Wall St

Long criticized for allowing bad behaviour to run rampant, Twitter has begun to crack down

Should government pay for rural buses to replace Greyhound?

Most Canadians are open to provincial or federal government putting up the cash, poll finds

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Firefighters tackle 20 grassfires in B.C. city in two days

Local firefighters fought 11 brush and grass fires in Surrey on Thursday and nine on Wednesday

Residents in B.C. city complain about drones spying on backyards

Residents wonder recourse as drones dash across private properties and conduct home flybys

Didn’t get paid today? TD Bank suffers glitches with direct deposits

Social media erupted with confusion as TD Canada Trust scrambled to fix the problem

From BBQs to camping trips: How to keep food safe in the summer heat

Food specialist Lorraine McIntyre says prepping, cooking, cleaning all factor into food poisoning

Heat to hover at 30C over much of B.C. this weekend

Environment Canada points to the Lower Mainland, the North and Vancouver Island

Most Read